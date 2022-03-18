Backend Developer

An international data analytics company based in South Africa is looking for a Backend Software Developer to join their Product Development Team.
Their range of products are developed to facilitate integration and scalability, configurability, ease of deployments and cutting-edge concepts for cloud-based offerings. They’re working towards becoming a strong PaaS provider, and their aim is to turn data into wisdom that enables companies to work wonders.
As part of a highly skilled team, you will be responsible to build and maintain scalable software products to enable the delivery of powerful analytical concepts through our software on either an individual product base or as a PaaS offering.
Position based in Cape Town – Work from home is the new way, so this is not a problem! Amazing colleagues who work wonders with software and data!
Description:
- Developing software according to company and/or industry development methodology and standards
- Analyzing requirements and working with a Software Architect to ensure best practice standards in technology, frameworks and solutions
- Building robust, scalable and maintainable components and libraries, while delivering optimal code with efficiency in processing and scalability in mind
- Liaising and collaborating with team members and stakeholders to facilitate producing best-of-breed web applications, services and process intensive computing solutions
- Ensuring adequate testing of all development to meet quality standards (Unit Tests)
- Playing an active role in assisting the with construction and approaches to application Test Plans; Ensuring code maintainability by documenting and formalizing completed work
- Actively keep abreast with and drive emerging technology and framework trends
Behavioral Competencies
- Proactive, and always have a can-do attitude
- Analytically strong and have great problem-solving skills
- Able to demonstrate high attention to detail (accuracy imperative)
- A team player and able to collaborate with others (internal and client teams)
Technical Experience
- Languages & Frameworks: C#, .Net Framework 4.6+ and/or .NET Core 3.1 and above
- Solid understanding on Object Orientation
- SOA experience (REST, WCF, Win)
- Strong SQL experience (SQL Server 2016 and above) Source Control with TFSGitAzure DevOps
- Solid understanding of IIS configuration Persistence Framework (EF)
Qualifications & Experience
- 6 – 8 years’ experience required
- Any related tertiary qualification
