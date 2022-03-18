Cloud Back-End Developer at Ntice Search

Established organisation operating in the retail industry is seeking a Cloud Back-End Developer to join their team! All applicants must reside in Cape Town.

The ideal person for this position would specialise in Back End Development and would have the below technical skills:

Java Spring boot Framework

Cloud computing platforms, preferably GCP

Cloud programming languages (Java, Python)

SQL experience

Caching experience using Data Store, e.g., Redis

Experience in Infrastructure as Code using Terraform would be beneficial

Experience using GIT for version control and committed to doing code reviews.

Key Competencies and Required Experience:

5 – 10 years’ experience in back-end development

A completed National Senior Certificate (Matric)

An IT related qualification is advantageous

Advanced technical knowledge in all areas of the application programming, system design, andupdate, storage, and retrieval methods.

Experience with Agile development methodology

Desired Skills:

Java

Python

Google Cloud Platform

Learn more/Apply for this position