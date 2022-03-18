A Massive giant in the retail industry is looking for a Database Administrator to join their dynamic team.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Grade 12
- Tertiary qualification related to ITDesirable- Relevant courses in database management
- AWS Associate architect
- Azure Fundamentals
Knowledge and Skills:- General understanding of database management concepts (5+ Years)- Strong proficiency in performance tuning (5+ Years)- Strong proficiency in backup / restore techniques (5+ Years)- Strong proficiency in Linux operating system (5+ Years)
Job Objectives:- To manage installations and upgrades.- To assist Development Teams in designing and optimising systems.- To carry out database administration tasks.- To work with SECURITY team to manage access and compliance.- To research, assess and implement DBMS variations in AWS / AZURE.
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- database management
- linux
- AWS
- Azure
- backup techniques
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma