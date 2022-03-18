Database Administrator

A Massive giant in the retail industry is looking for a Database Administrator to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

Grade 12

Tertiary qualification related to ITDesirable- Relevant courses in database management

AWS Associate architect

Azure Fundamentals

Knowledge and Skills:- General understanding of database management concepts (5+ Years)- Strong proficiency in performance tuning (5+ Years)- Strong proficiency in backup / restore techniques (5+ Years)- Strong proficiency in Linux operating system (5+ Years)

Job Objectives:- To manage installations and upgrades.- To assist Development Teams in designing and optimising systems.- To carry out database administration tasks.- To work with SECURITY team to manage access and compliance.- To research, assess and implement DBMS variations in AWS / AZURE.

Desired Skills:

database management

linux

AWS

Azure

backup techniques

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

