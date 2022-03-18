Developer

An innovative company in Cape Town is looking for a FullStack Frontend Developer to join their growing team.

The ideal person needs to have strong front-end skills, wanting to get involved in the backend. You will be required to take the lead with regards to frontend development. The position will require the following qualifications and personal traits:

Requirements:

C#. net

JQuery

CSS + Bootstrap

[URL Removed]

Strong problem-solving personality

MS SQL + Entity Framework 6

Bonus: Tertiary education, BSC

If you’re a passionate Developer, we’d love to hear from you

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

