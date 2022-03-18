Full Stack Developer (C# )

Mar 18, 2022

What you will be doing:

  • Apply your experience, critical thinking and problem solving skills to developing a product with maximum value for the business
  • Be an active member of a scrum team, mentor junior developers, build good team dynamics and ways of working
  • Design, code, test, debug and document your application
  • Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to your applications
  • Keep abreast of technical and industry developments
  • Add your voice to Absa’s community of developers. Help us improve the way we build software.

What we are looking for:

  • Completed IT degree or related fields
  • Strong sense of professionalism
  • 6 years’ development experience
  • Strong C# and Typescript skills
  • Experience with modern SPA frameworks (We’re using Angular 9)
  • Experience with AWS serverless applications
  • Experience working on databases (PostgrSQL and/or MongoDB experience advantageous)
  • Experience working as part of an agile team
  • Experience with the tools and techniques of software development: TDD, CI/CD, version control, code reviews etc.
  • Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
  • A solid understanding of OOP and FP principles Outputs

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

