Infobip scoops WASPIES award

Infobip was a category winner at the recent inaugural WASPIES Awards.

Hosted by the Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (WASPA), the WASPIES is a peer recognition awards ceremony and networking event that celebrates the association’s members by recognising those that make stellar contributions to the industry.

Infobip was nominated by industry peers for the service provider of the year award. This award acknowledges the excellence in service delivery within the community – a staple champion and advocate of the ecosystem.

Nominations for this category expand across all sectors within the mobile ecosystem and includes technologies, solutions, services or products that ensure the advancement of the WASP industry through smart business and partnerships. This partner need not be a WASPA member.

Sizo Nkosi, regional operator partnership manager at Infobip, says that winning the award is a great honour for the company, as it recognises the strong and continuous contribution that Infobip is making to the South African market.

“It is very encouraging to see that Infobip’s uniqueness is being recognised. Our company culture is to bring the world together virtually and seamlessly, meaning that as a company we strive to always keep up with industry standards and ensure that innovation is a priority,” he says.

Nkosi explains that after initially being nominated by industry peers, Infobip received votes from WASPA members through the voting process, before undergoing a further adjudication process. The winner of each WASPIES category was the finalist that received the most votes from WASPA members by the closing date for voting.

“Winning the Service Provider Of The Year Award strongly affirms our status as an industry leader in this space. Apart from being a leading platform service provider, Infobip has also demonstrated its economic contribution by creating many jobs, both in the African market and globally,” says Nkosi.