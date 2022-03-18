IT Software Engineer

Global, reputable organization in JHB is looking for a Software Engineer to join their team.

The core responsibility of a Software Engineer is to design, build and extend high quality applications for the Company Platform. You’ll work closely within a team of fellow developers to bring products to market, leveraging your experience and strong technical knowledge.

Project responsibilities

Design and create high quality, testable software that meets specifications, follows standards and is easy to maintain.

Participate in design discussions to define solutions for complex business requirements.

Test and peer review code for technical accuracy, standards, and functional compliance to the design.

Work in an agile development environment.

Assist with creating project plans, breaking down requirements and estimating tasks.

Identify and proposes areas of improvement throughout the software development process.

Core competencies

At least one scripting language (Perl, Python, Ruby, Go), but willing to learn Perl

Object Oriented Analysis and Design

JavaScript, HTML and CSS

XML, JSON

SQL

Agile

Control Versioning Software (git)

Test driven development techniques (TDD)

Excellent communication (verbal and written) skills

Advantageous Experience

Client / Server architecture

Relational database design

Web Servers (e.g. IIS, Apache, NGINX)

Personality / Experience

Enthusiastic and self-motivated

Ability to work independently

Able to communicate effectively with remote global team members

Systematic and focused on delivery

Mid-level with 2+ years relevant experience

Desired Skills:

Engineering Software

Perl

PHP

Python

