Manual Tester/ Test Analyst

We are looking for Intermediate Test Analysts to join our team. We need people who can join and get involved on projects soonest. If you’re currently available for a new opportunity, or will be available soon, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT/ Testing Qualifications
Location: Cape Town
Level: intermediate
Initial contract opportunity
- Manual front-end functional testing of applications – which includes system, integration, regression and end to end testing as well as exploratory testing
- Design and create test cases
- Design and create test scripts to address areas such as software scenarios, regression testing, negative testing, error or bug retests, or usability in preparation for implementation – scripting experience is a bonus and not a must have
- API experience: SOAP UI or Postman
- SQL experience (basic queries, etc.)
- Experience working within Agile frameworks such as Scrum
- Extract test requirements for user stories