Manual Tester/ Test Analyst

Mar 18, 2022

We are looking for Intermediate Test Analysts to join our team. We need people who can join and get involved on projects soonest. If you’re currently available for a new opportunity, or will be available soon, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT/ Testing Qualifications
Location: Cape Town
Level: intermediate
Initial contract opportunity

  • Manual front-end functional testing of applications – which includes system, integration, regression and end to end testing as well as exploratory testing
  • Design and create test cases
  • Design and create test scripts to address areas such as software scenarios, regression testing, negative testing, error or bug retests, or usability in preparation for implementation – scripting experience is a bonus and not a must have
  • API experience: SOAP UI or Postman
  • SQL experience (basic queries, etc.)
  • Experience working within Agile frameworks such as Scrum
  • Extract test requirements for user stories

