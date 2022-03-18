Microsoft L4 Engineer

Description:

As a Microsoft L4 Engineer, you’ll be responsible for configuring and maintaining our SDWAN. You will also support and maintain the VMware Workspace One, SaaS cloud technologies. As part of this role, you may also be required to manage internal teams or projects within your organization; especially when it comes to setting up new systems within your infrastructure/network environment.

Qualifications

Minimum of 4 years of experience with VMWare Workspace One Competencies

Strong interest in technical support and computer applications.

Post Matric qualification in Computer Science or related.

Requirements

Cisco Firewalls, Cisco Routers, Windows Active Directory, SQL Servers, VMware ESXi, VPN, VDI, Wi-Fi Monitoring, Cisco IOS, IPS, Data Center Infrastructure, SQL Server, NTP, Wireless Infrastructure, System Center Operations Manager, NetFlow, Firewall, DMZ, DHCP, and more

Computer Architecture, Storage Devices, Networking, Databases, Firewalls, Virus Checkers, Security, Applications, Compliance, Wi-Fi, SDN, Thin Client, IP Cameras, Voice over IP, Network Security, Web Security, Wireless Security, Application Development.

Configure a minimal number of applications and services required for a particular deployment and maintain the integrity of that image at all times.

Develops and maintains the core networking infrastructure for a VMware Workspac

