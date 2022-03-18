.NET Developer at Reverside

Mar 18, 2022

Intermediate .NET Developer Role

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3-4 years solid development experience in .NET Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

We are looking for a .NET developer to build software using languages and technologies of the .NET framework. You will create applications from scratch / configure existing systems and provide user support.

In this role, you should be able to write functional code with a sharp eye for spotting defects. You should be a team player and excellent communicator. You should be passionate about the .NET framework and software design/architecture.

Your goal will be to work with internal teams to design, develop and maintain software.

Responsibilities

  • Participate in requirements analysis
  • Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture
  • Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages
  • Test and deploy applications and systems
  • Revise, update, refactor and debug code
  • Improve existing software
  • Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)
  • Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support

Requirements

  • Proven experience as a .NET Developer or Application Developer
  • Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server and design/architectural patterns (e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC))
  • Knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (e.g. C#, Visual Basic .NET) and HTML5/CSS3
  • Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC)
  • Understanding of Agile methodologies
  • Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Relevant education qualification is expected

