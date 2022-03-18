.NET Developer at Reverside

Intermediate .NET Developer Role

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3-4 years solid development experience in .NET Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements

We are looking for a .NET developer to build software using languages and technologies of the .NET framework. You will create applications from scratch / configure existing systems and provide user support.

In this role, you should be able to write functional code with a sharp eye for spotting defects. You should be a team player and excellent communicator. You should be passionate about the .NET framework and software design/architecture.

Your goal will be to work with internal teams to design, develop and maintain software.

Responsibilities

Participate in requirements analysis

Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture

Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages

Test and deploy applications and systems

Revise, update, refactor and debug code

Improve existing software

Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support

Requirements

Proven experience as a .NET Developer or Application Developer

Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server and design/architectural patterns (e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC))

Knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (e.g. C#, Visual Basic .NET) and HTML5/CSS3

Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC)

Understanding of Agile methodologies

Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills

Attention to detail

Relevant education qualification is expected

Learn more/Apply for this position