.NET Developer at Reverside

Intermediate .NET Developer Role
We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3-4 years solid development experience in .NET Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
We are looking for a .NET developer to build software using languages and technologies of the .NET framework. You will create applications from scratch / configure existing systems and provide user support.
In this role, you should be able to write functional code with a sharp eye for spotting defects. You should be a team player and excellent communicator. You should be passionate about the .NET framework and software design/architecture.
Your goal will be to work with internal teams to design, develop and maintain software.
Responsibilities
- Participate in requirements analysis
- Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture
- Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages
- Test and deploy applications and systems
- Revise, update, refactor and debug code
- Improve existing software
- Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support
Requirements
- Proven experience as a .NET Developer or Application Developer
- Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server and design/architectural patterns (e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC))
- Knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (e.g. C#, Visual Basic .NET) and HTML5/CSS3
- Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC)
- Understanding of Agile methodologies
- Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Relevant education qualification is expected