Perl Developer

Reputable company based in Johannesburg is looking for a skilled Developer to join their team. The company specializes in SMS, USSD, Mobile content and Web application solutions.

The role will entail servicing corporate clients who don’t have in-house development, producing the best developed solutions to uphold company reputation.

The primary location of the position will be the JHB offices (Dunkeld).

The role requires Mid-to-Snr level experience as a developer,

Skillset and experience includes:

Perl & C (Development Languages)

Linux (OS) -> Linux Systems Administration

Mysql (Data Base Administration)

Apache (Webserver)

Video Trans-coding

Apache Web server Administration

SMS

USSD

Billing Gateways

HTML, CSS, JS

Writing APIs and Integrated websites

Experience, qualifications and skills

Relevant 3- or 4-year tertiary qualification. Computer Science, IT or similar preferred.

Strong development skills – proven either through relevant work experience or study results.

Dedicated, self-disciplined individual

Self-starter – successfully working at a fast pace, thinking on their feet, and sometimes coding without tech specs

Due to the volume of applications received, kindly consider your application unsuccessful if you haven’t been contacted within 14 days.

