Project Manager IT

Project Manager with relevant qualification, and 3-5 years’ IT project management experience, specific to software development projects in the Financial Services Industry, required to assist in embedding agile practices and establishing the project management office competency within this organisation.
Minimum requirements:
- IT Qualifications – B.Tech/B.Comm or similar
- Minimum 3-5 years’ Project Management experience specific to software development required
- Proven experience as Project Manager responsible for implementation of projects and related workshops required
- PMBOK and Prince2 experience preferred
- Agile/Scrum/Kanban experience preferred
- Understanding of IT Software products/development required
- SDLC and implementation experience required
- Experience in testing and QA environment required
- Previous experience in the Financial Services Industry preferred
- Must be competent in workshop facilitation techniques
Responsibilities:
- Meet client objectives and ensure deliverable are delivered to time and cost targets and quality standards
- Define projects goals with client and establish success criteria for projects – time, cost, technical and performance parameters
- Align projects with client’s business goals
- Develop project execution plan
- Identify and implement tools and systems to proactively maintain project governance
- Coordinate, control and direct activities of staff and project team members
- Monitor and apply performance management techniques
- Manage project change control process
- Manage and advice on project finances
- Manage flow of project information
- Ensure compliance with agreed systems and procedures
- Prepare formal project progress and other reports
- Take lead in interfacing with all stakeholders at all project stages
- Agile specific responsibilities:
- Daily, weekly and monthly agile rituals
- Trach work progress to identify blockages and developer divergence
- Facilitate Business,, Operational Staff and Product Owners from interference with Development Structure
- Police channels for submission of development requests
- Implement structure changes and strategies
- Facilitate stories that do not contain the right level of detail form entering the Dev Structure
- Facilitate changes to work once in development without following proper re-evaluation process
- Remove blockers
