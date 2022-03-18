Security Engineer

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Senior Cloud Security Engineer to join their already amazing team to strategically advise and shapes requirements for Point of Sale solutions.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

At least 5 years of experience in cyber security.

At least 3 years of experience and hands-on expertise in cloud security.

Practical knowledge of public cloud offerings such as AWS, Azure and GCP.

Practical knowledge of services related to cloud computing, network, storage, content delivery, administration and security, deployment and management, automation technologies.

Robust microservices programming (AWS Lambda, Docker, etc.)

Good understanding and exposure to cloud standards, architecture and models.

Experience with PKI, SSL, SSH etc

Hands on knowledge of automation and DevSecOps skills.

Good understanding of software development principles, including design patterns, code structure, programming languages, continuous integration, continuous deployment, and deployment orchestration.

Experience with open-source software security.

Experience with network protocols and deep packet inspection.

Knowledge of microservices, Kubernetes, docker etc.

Skills Required:

Required Skills: strong technical skills, including experience with Linux and Windows operating systems, scripting languages, and cloud provider ecosystems like Amazon AWS, GCP and Azure.

Excellent attention to detail, as they must constantly monitor systems to ensure there are no external threats.

Excellent oral and written communication skills will be essential when interacting with team members.

Strong problem-solving skills in order to swiftly and deal with threats or flaws in cloud environments.

Skilled in discussing complex security issues in understandable business terms.

Detailed knowledge of system security vulnerabilities and remediation techniques.

Ability to recommend solutions based on use cases and business requirements.

Stay- Abreast with emerging technologies and threats and ability to proactively assess and evaluate the adoption thereof in the organization.

For more information, apply now! 🙂

Desired Skills:

AWS

AZURE

Cyber Security

Kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position