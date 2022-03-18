Security Engineer

Mar 18, 2022

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Senior Cloud Security Engineer to join their already amazing team to strategically advise and shapes requirements for Point of Sale solutions.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

  • At least 5 years of experience in cyber security.
  • At least 3 years of experience and hands-on expertise in cloud security.
  • Practical knowledge of public cloud offerings such as AWS, Azure and GCP.
  • Practical knowledge of services related to cloud computing, network, storage, content delivery, administration and security, deployment and management, automation technologies.
  • Robust microservices programming (AWS Lambda, Docker, etc.)
  • Good understanding and exposure to cloud standards, architecture and models.
  • Experience with PKI, SSL, SSH etc
  • Hands on knowledge of automation and DevSecOps skills.
  • Good understanding of software development principles, including design patterns, code structure, programming languages, continuous integration, continuous deployment, and deployment orchestration.
  • Experience with open-source software security.
  • Experience with network protocols and deep packet inspection.
  • Knowledge of microservices, Kubernetes, docker etc.

Skills Required:

  • Required Skills: strong technical skills, including experience with Linux and Windows operating systems, scripting languages, and cloud provider ecosystems like Amazon AWS, GCP and Azure.
  • Excellent attention to detail, as they must constantly monitor systems to ensure there are no external threats.
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills will be essential when interacting with team members.
  • Strong problem-solving skills in order to swiftly and deal with threats or flaws in cloud environments.
  • Skilled in discussing complex security issues in understandable business terms.
  • Detailed knowledge of system security vulnerabilities and remediation techniques.
  • Ability to recommend solutions based on use cases and business requirements.
  • Stay- Abreast with emerging technologies and threats and ability to proactively assess and evaluate the adoption thereof in the organization.

For more information, apply now! 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • AZURE
  • Cyber Security
  • Kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position