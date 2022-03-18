- Responsible for writing code, analysing data, and contributing to the design and implementation of software.
- Demonstrate great skill in creativity and innovation, ability to thrive in a high-pressure environment, and possess excellent communication skills. Ultimately, a top-notch senior developer should have extensive experience in software development, be able to keep up to date with deadlines, and have strong analytical skills.
QUALFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- 5 -10 years’ experience
- Degree in information technology, computer science, or related.
- Extensive knowledge of software development and its technologies.
- Strong knowledge of JavaScript, C++, PHP, ASP.Net and SQL.
- Joomla experience is ideal
- Skilled in Bootstrapping
- Solid experience in coding.
- Strong knowledge of user interfaces.
- Strong knowledge of HTML and web frameworks.
- Good communication skills.
- Good time management skills
- Performing coding assignments.
- Reviewing code work for accuracy and functionality.
- Creating and implementing design plans.
- Analysing code segments regularly.
- Delegating tasks to team members.
- Keeping up to date with industry trends and technology developments.
POSITION OUTPUTS
Web Development:
- Web development is the work involved in developing a website for the Internet (World Wide Web) or an intranet (a private network).
- Among web professionals, “web development” usually refers to the main non-design aspects of building websites: writing markup and coding.
HTML:
- HTML in simple terms? Hyper Text Markup Language (HTML) is a markup language for creating a webpage. Webpages are usually viewed in a web browser.
- They can include writing, links, pictures, and even sound and video. HTML is used to mark and describe each of these kinds of content so the web browser can display them correctly.
- HTML (including HTML5) The Differences Between HTML and HTML5. HTML is the most commonly used markup language – a system designed to process, define, and present text by embedding tag and text annotations within styled files to make text manipulation easy for the computer. In 2014, an update for this language titled HTML5 was released.
JavaScript:
- JavaScript is a text-based programming language used both on the client-side and server-side that allows you to make web pages interactive. Where HTML and CSS are languages that give structure and style to web pages, JavaScript gives web pages interactive elements that engage a user. is a text-based programming language used both on the client-side and server-side that allows you to make web pages interactive. Where HTML and CSS are languages that give structure and style to web pages, JavaScript gives web pages interactive elements that engage a user.
JQuery:
- jQuery is a lightweight, “write less, do more”, JavaScript library. The purpose od jQuery is to make it much easier to use java script on your website.
- jQuery takes a lot of common tasks that requires many lines of JavaScript code to accomplish and wraps them into methods that you can call with single line of code.
Bootstrap:
- Bootstrap is a potent front-end framework used to create modern websites and web apps. It’s open-source and free to use yet features numerous HTML and CSS templates for UI interface elements such as buttons and forms. Bootstrap also supports JavaScript extensions.
Responsive Web Design:
- A responsive website has a fluid and flexible layout which adjusts according to screen size. The importance of responsive web design is that it offers an optimized browsing experience. Basically, your website will look great and work well on a desktop (or laptop), a tablet, and a mobile phone’s browser.
ASP.NET Web API:
Desired Skills:
- Joomla
- HTML
- Asp.Net
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree