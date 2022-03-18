Senior Front End Developer

Be part of a small team, in a Big Organisation, that develops and maintains the Frontend UI for the Back Office Ecosystem.
Our client is looking for a Frontend Developer who will develop features and help the team scale/sustain the product growth for the long term. You would need to align with business goals in terms Market Regulation requirements as well as provide technical support on a rotational basis. In addition, research and documentation are key areas of the role.
Role Responsibilities:
- Analyze, design and produce quality Software, Automation and documentation.
- Monitor and improve time to Delivery within the Development environment.
- Mentor / Coach others in the team.
- Improve and adhere to team standards and processes.
- Perform Code Reviews
- Determine and identify high-level functional and technical requirements.
- Interact with project management to plan project schedules and technical direction.
- Provide quality assurance review and the evaluation of existing and new software products.
- Develop and implement moderate to complex web applications on one or more platforms.
- Provide technical and best-practice guidance and knowledge share with the team.
- Creating and modifying Build and Release Pipelines
- Construct solutions using innovative ideas and best-practice design
Minimum qualifications:
- 3 years IT or relevant qualification preferred and a minimum of five years’ experience in a senior software development role.
- Ability to understand complex code
- Javascript, Typescript, HTML and other web languages.
- Vue experience is an advantage
- Azure DevOps is an advantage
Minimum Tech requirements / Software languages:
- JavaScript/Typescript
- Git experience
- Experience with CI/CD Pipelines
Have experience with at least one of the below front end Frameworks
- Vue
- React
- Angular
- Polymer
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- GIt
- CI/CD
- angular
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years