Senior Front End Developer

Be part of a small team, in a Big Organisation, that develops and maintains the Frontend UI for the Back Office Ecosystem.

Our client is looking for a Frontend Developer who will develop features and help the team scale/sustain the product growth for the long term. You would need to align with business goals in terms Market Regulation requirements as well as provide technical support on a rotational basis. In addition, research and documentation are key areas of the role.

Role Responsibilities:

Analyze, design and produce quality Software, Automation and documentation.

Monitor and improve time to Delivery within the Development environment.

Mentor / Coach others in the team.

Improve and adhere to team standards and processes.

Perform Code Reviews

Determine and identify high-level functional and technical requirements.

Interact with project management to plan project schedules and technical direction.

Provide quality assurance review and the evaluation of existing and new software products.

Develop and implement moderate to complex web applications on one or more platforms.

Provide technical and best-practice guidance and knowledge share with the team.

Creating and modifying Build and Release Pipelines

Construct solutions using innovative ideas and best-practice design

Minimum qualifications:

3 years IT or relevant qualification preferred and a minimum of five years’ experience in a senior software development role.

Ability to understand complex code

Javascript, Typescript, HTML and other web languages.

Vue experience is an advantage

Azure DevOps is an advantage

Minimum Tech requirements / Software languages:

JavaScript/Typescript

Git experience

Experience with CI/CD Pipelines

Have experience with at least one of the below front end Frameworks

Vue

React

Angular

Polymer

Desired Skills:

Javascript

GIt

CI/CD

angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

