Senior Front End Developer

Mar 18, 2022

Be part of a small team, in a Big Organisation, that develops and maintains the Frontend UI for the Back Office Ecosystem.

Our client is looking for a Frontend Developer who will develop features and help the team scale/sustain the product growth for the long term. You would need to align with business goals in terms Market Regulation requirements as well as provide technical support on a rotational basis. In addition, research and documentation are key areas of the role.

Role Responsibilities:

  • Analyze, design and produce quality Software, Automation and documentation.
  • Monitor and improve time to Delivery within the Development environment.
  • Mentor / Coach others in the team.
  • Improve and adhere to team standards and processes.
  • Perform Code Reviews
  • Determine and identify high-level functional and technical requirements.
  • Interact with project management to plan project schedules and technical direction.
  • Provide quality assurance review and the evaluation of existing and new software products.
  • Provide quality assurance review and the evaluation of existing and new software products.
  • Develop and implement moderate to complex web applications on one or more platforms.
  • Provide technical and best-practice guidance and knowledge share with the team.
  • Creating and modifying Build and Release Pipelines
  • Construct solutions using innovative ideas and best-practice design

Minimum qualifications:

  • 3 years IT or relevant qualification preferred and a minimum of five years’ experience in a senior software development role.
  • Ability to understand complex code
  • Javascript, Typescript, HTML and other web languages.
  • Vue experience is an advantage
  • Azure DevOps is an advantage

Minimum Tech requirements / Software languages:

  • JavaScript/Typescript
  • Git experience
  • Experience with CI/CD Pipelines

Have experience with at least one of the below front end Frameworks

  • Vue
  • React
  • Angular
  • Polymer

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • GIt
  • CI/CD
  • angular

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position