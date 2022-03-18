Senior Modeler / Business Analyst

Responsibilities will be (but not limited to) :
- Create new models that support business decisions by working closely with business units and IT teams to establish initiatives and strategies to improve productivity and optimize costs.
- Experience in forecasting, budgeting, and financial analysis
- Establishing new data gathering and analysis techniques within the organization
- Finding patterns and trends in analyzed data
- Gathering and analyzing data
- Develop, implement, investigate, and maintain efficient cost control systems.
- Leading special projects to evaluate control measures and propose suitable solutions
- Implement Continuous Improvement opportunities
Qualifications
- Minimum a bachelor’s degree in economics or finance
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as an Analyst or Senior Accountant in an established organization. 10+ years preferable.
Capabilities
- Leadership skills with proven experience managing a small team
- Strong analytical skills and problem solving
- Proficiency in mathematics with the skill to translate complex mathematical information into understandable reports
- Strong oral and writing communication skills
- Report writing and presentation skills
- Understanding of networks, databases, and other technology
- Have an enquiring mind and the ability to work independently under pressure
- Ability to organize and prioritize
- Ability to get along with and work with people on different levels and from different cultures
Software Competencies
- Strong Microsoft Office skills
- Programming experiences an advantage
