Solutions Architect at Letsema

At Letsema, we believe in business being a catalyst for social change. Achieving this ambition is only possible through the combined talents and skills of the Letsema family. We take pride in working with individuals from a variety of backgrounds who have the drive and intellect to bring about positive social change through the enablement Letsema offers to new and returning clients and partners.

Job Title: Solutions Architect Consultant

Contract Type: Permanent

The Solutions Architect will be responsible for interfacing with all levels of leadership to identify business opportunities, support strategic projects, and guide long-term technology innovation changes and enabling strategy work. The successful candidate must have proven strong analytical and communication skills and be able to work effectively within all areas of the organization under minimal supervision.

Requirements:

Execute high client initiatives and guide deployment of innovative solutions using the latest technologies

Develop new strategic initiatives and customer relationships while continuing to enhance pre-existing initiatives and relationships

Proactively arrange technology engagements with clients and align trace technology solutions to integrate

Analyse requirements, design, develop and deliver documentation deliverables of solutions lifecycle such as design, process, policy, techniques, tactics, and procedures in a timely manner

Interface with potential and pre-existing customers, systems architects, and engineers from several disciplines to help drive customer deliverables and systems design

Set up and operate specialized or standard test equipment to diagnose, test, or analyse the performance of components, assemblies, or systems

Travel to customer sites for site assessments in preparation of installation and gather customer feedback. This will require autonomy with the clients’ network and enterprise services to analyse and evaluate the components and postures of the existing networks

Identify risks affecting sustainability and performance of enterprise systems, ensure these risks are tracked and managed

Coordinate technology integration within new or existing program portfolio to ensure products and services meet minimum standards and requirements

Understand broad client requirements and translate them into documented engineering requirements

Continuous consulting and analysis to ensure that our clients’ business strategy uses proper technology systems architecture to achieve their strategic objectives

Skills and Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field

2 years’ experience in facilitating digital transformation by acting as an interpretation layer between business and technology (highly advantageous)

2 – 3 years’ IT experience within a Management Consulting organization.

2 + years’ experience in solutioning, architecting, supporting, or developing enterprise IT solutions

Exposure to customer-facing/front-end/customer data technologies preferable

Good people skills and focused client centric skills

An entrepreneurial mindset and be willing to contribute to the growth of business

Ability to manage multiple competing priorities under pressure

Ability to influence, negotiate, mediate, and steer resolution

Ability to direct and organize programme/project activities

Ability to work independently and within a team

Ability to prepare concise reports and analyse complex information

Experience with at least three of the following domains:

Cloud

Analytics

Data Management

IT Infrastructure

Security

Software engineering

Access channels

Applications

Network, or

Systems integration

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

Technical Architecture

Enterprise Architecture

IT Strategy

Integration Architecture

Solution Implementation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.

