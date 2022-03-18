overview
A Global software organization in JHB is looking for a SQL Developer to join their team.
The team includes software developers, business consultants, system implementation consultants and customer support specialists working together to ensure great results.
They are a leading dynamic, innovative, global business with offices in North America, Europe, Australia, and South Africa. We offer fast paced and challenging work in a growing company environment that promotes growth and learning amongst their staff.
description
The key purpose of the role of the SQL Developer is to develop and configure the company software (SQL based) functions to meet the clients’ requirements as defined in the Business Requirements Specification (BRS).
The incumbent will be a SQL developer who is able to design and develop T-SQL queries and stored procedures, design and deploy SQL databases using agreed best practices. Create custom reports using SSRS by extracting data from multiple sources including the ERP and company software databases to enhance the client’s operational productivity.
Critical to the success of this person will be proficiency in SQL; business understanding of ERP conventions as they pertain to manufacturing and warehouse operations.
Job description
The SQL Developer is responsible for the generation of the technical design, development, documentation and testing of solutions where agreed business rules are embedded in the functionality of the software.
The successful candidate will have experience implementing SQL based ERP or MES systems in the industrial or logistics sectors or have a SQL development background in these sectors. The successful candidate will be upskilled in the company’s software solution as part of a company designed development plan. The role will work closely with both the Design team, Client, General Manager, and other relevant team members and be required to configure the software solution to meet the clients’ requirements.
Overview of the Role
- Execution and delivery of company solutions by configuring the product using business process knowledge, software solution product knowledge, SQL scripts and problem-solving skills.
- ERP integration with Syspro, Sage, Exact, SAP Business One and various other ERP’s
- Configuration testing and comparison to what solution was proposed.
- Fully testing the solution prior to client UAT to ensure that the required standards are met and that the client’s expectations are fulfilled.
- SSRS Reporting
- Provide day-to-day technical support and assistance for multiple clients
- Bartender integration – Designing and printing of 1D and 2D barcodes
- Training and mentoring junior team members
- Travel to local and international customer sites may be required
- Key responsibilities include creating software solution functions and reports, the development of SQL databases, queries, views and stored procedures – ensuring their stability, reliability and performance.
experience, qualifications and skills
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in engineering or IT, or other related field
- Project management certification would be advantageous
Experience
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in user-centred design and development, preferably in more than one role and organisation
- Advanced SQL knowledge with a proven track record of delivering solutions to complex industrial problems
- A person with experience in warehousing, manufacturing or logistics sectors is preferred
- Experience in varied software development methodologies, including Waterfall, AGILE, SCRUM would be beneficial
- Design and Development of databases
- Optimisation of queries, indexes, and other performance tuning methods
- Integration with Third party software
Personal attributes
- Ability to multitask across multiple project initiatives and work in a collaborative team environment
- Positive energy and get-it-done attitude
- Ability to communicate clearly and motivate others
- Ability to compile clear, concise, and readable specifications and other documents is required
Further information
- The successful candidate will be based in Johannesburg, Gauteng at their office in Rivonia
- We have adopted a hybrid work arrangement
- The SQL Developer position is a permanent role
- Commencement: ASAP
- The role entails some travel
- A valid Driver’s License and own vehicle is required
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SSIS
- SSRS
- SSAS
- SQL Queries