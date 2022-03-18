SQL Developer

overview

A Global software organization in JHB is looking for a SQL Developer to join their team.

The team includes software developers, business consultants, system implementation consultants and customer support specialists working together to ensure great results.

They are a leading dynamic, innovative, global business with offices in North America, Europe, Australia, and South Africa. We offer fast paced and challenging work in a growing company environment that promotes growth and learning amongst their staff.

description

The key purpose of the role of the SQL Developer is to develop and configure the company software (SQL based) functions to meet the clients’ requirements as defined in the Business Requirements Specification (BRS).

The incumbent will be a SQL developer who is able to design and develop T-SQL queries and stored procedures, design and deploy SQL databases using agreed best practices. Create custom reports using SSRS by extracting data from multiple sources including the ERP and company software databases to enhance the client’s operational productivity.

Critical to the success of this person will be proficiency in SQL; business understanding of ERP conventions as they pertain to manufacturing and warehouse operations.

Job description

The SQL Developer is responsible for the generation of the technical design, development, documentation and testing of solutions where agreed business rules are embedded in the functionality of the software.

The successful candidate will have experience implementing SQL based ERP or MES systems in the industrial or logistics sectors or have a SQL development background in these sectors. The successful candidate will be upskilled in the company’s software solution as part of a company designed development plan. The role will work closely with both the Design team, Client, General Manager, and other relevant team members and be required to configure the software solution to meet the clients’ requirements.

Overview of the Role

Execution and delivery of company solutions by configuring the product using business process knowledge, software solution product knowledge, SQL scripts and problem-solving skills.

ERP integration with Syspro, Sage, Exact, SAP Business One and various other ERP’s

Configuration testing and comparison to what solution was proposed.

Fully testing the solution prior to client UAT to ensure that the required standards are met and that the client’s expectations are fulfilled.

SSRS Reporting

Provide day-to-day technical support and assistance for multiple clients

Bartender integration – Designing and printing of 1D and 2D barcodes

Training and mentoring junior team members

Travel to local and international customer sites may be required

Key responsibilities include creating software solution functions and reports, the development of SQL databases, queries, views and stored procedures – ensuring their stability, reliability and performance.

experience, qualifications and skills

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or IT, or other related field

Project management certification would be advantageous

Experience

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in user-centred design and development, preferably in more than one role and organisation

Advanced SQL knowledge with a proven track record of delivering solutions to complex industrial problems

A person with experience in warehousing, manufacturing or logistics sectors is preferred

Experience in varied software development methodologies, including Waterfall, AGILE, SCRUM would be beneficial

Design and Development of databases

Optimisation of queries, indexes, and other performance tuning methods

Integration with Third party software

Personal attributes

Ability to multitask across multiple project initiatives and work in a collaborative team environment

Positive energy and get-it-done attitude

Ability to communicate clearly and motivate others

Ability to compile clear, concise, and readable specifications and other documents is required

Further information

The successful candidate will be based in Johannesburg, Gauteng at their office in Rivonia

We have adopted a hybrid work arrangement

The SQL Developer position is a permanent role

Commencement: ASAP

The role entails some travel

A valid Driver’s License and own vehicle is required

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

SQL Queries

Learn more/Apply for this position