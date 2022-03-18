Summary: Technical service consultant online support engineer Online Support Consultant
Wonderful opportunity!
Our client in the Financial & IT services industry URGENTLY requires TWO Support Engineers to join their operations Division and must have at least 2 years sound experience as a technical Service consultant / support engineer.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- Completion of relevant IT Technical Course
Experience :
- Knowledge of MSSQL and MySQL,
- AWS cloud experience
- Python and shell/Dos scripting
- Linux knowledge and experience
- Business analyst skills are advantageous.
- Worked in the Value added services field (prepaid airtime, electricity, bill payments)
Work Hours:
8 to 5 or 9 to 6 Daily
Standby and Overtime required.
The successful applicant must:
Be able to write documentation for all created processes
Be able to write disaster recovery documentation, cutover processes
Have strong problem solving skills
Have dedication and perseverance
Must be able to work well under pressure
Responsible to :
- Production environment, support, upgrade, and security
- Setup and configure Disaster recovery
- Ensure periodic test are executed at the DR site
- Ensure that failover procedures are documented and kept up to date
- Ensure that communication channels are established with all clients at a technical level
- Ensure feedback is given to both management and clients
- Ensure change management is adhered to
- Ensure adequate testing has taken place before implementing new systems or changes
- to existing systems
- Ensure all technical documentation is current and freely available
- Ensure all process are documented
- Test any new system released/upgrades from development
- Ensure that a testing schedule and procedure is available
- Set-up and maintain Production systems
- Database management
- Identify issues/problems and assess the severity of the problem and take corrective action
- Determine appropriate approach to solving problems
- Develop plans for implementing solutions
Desired Skills:
- Knowledge of MSSQL and MySQL
- AWS cloud experience Python and shell/Dos scripting Linux knowledge and experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma