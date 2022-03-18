System Center Configuration Engineer (SCCM Enginee at O’Brien Recruitment

- 3 – 6 Month Contract role
- 100% remote work!!
- Working time is standard business hours from 8 to 5
- Overtime will be on request from the client and will be billable
- No standby is required
Responsibilities will be as follows:
- At least 5 years experience in SCCM
- Qualification in IT Engineering will be advantageous
- Application packaging (for vulnerability management remediation)
- Application deployment
- Patch management
- Compliance management
- SCCM client remediation
- Assist with escalations from 1st/2nd line support engineers
- Preventative maintenance (Patch management)
- Remediate vulnerabilities identified by Qualys team
- Change Management
- Reporting monthly/weekly/daily