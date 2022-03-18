System Center Configuration Engineer (SCCM Enginee at O’Brien Recruitment

Mar 18, 2022

  • 3 – 6 Month Contract role
  • 100% remote work!!
  • Working time is standard business hours from 8 to 5
  • Overtime will be on request from the client and will be billable
  • No standby is required

Responsibilities will be as follows:

  • At least 5 years experience in SCCM
  • Qualification in IT Engineering will be advantageous
  • Application packaging (for vulnerability management remediation)
  • Application deployment
  • Patch management
  • Compliance management
  • SCCM client remediation
  • Assist with escalations from 1st/2nd line support engineers
  • Preventative maintenance (Patch management)
  • Remediate vulnerabilities identified by Qualys team
  • Change Management
  • Reporting monthly/weekly/daily

Learn more/Apply for this position