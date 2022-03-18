System Center Configuration Engineer (SCCM Enginee at O’Brien Recruitment

3 – 6 Month Contract role

100% remote work!!

Working time is standard business hours from 8 to 5

Overtime will be on request from the client and will be billable

No standby is required

Responsibilities will be as follows:

At least 5 years experience in SCCM

Qualification in IT Engineering will be advantageous

Application packaging (for vulnerability management remediation)

Application deployment

Patch management

Compliance management

SCCM client remediation

Assist with escalations from 1st/2nd line support engineers

Preventative maintenance (Patch management)

Remediate vulnerabilities identified by Qualys team

Change Management

Reporting monthly/weekly/daily

Learn more/Apply for this position