Fully Remote
IT Consulting / Contract role – 6 Months
Financial / Banking
Qualifications
- Business Analysis Certificate/Qualification
- SQL or similar development qualification (Advantageous)
About Projects & Skills Requirements
- Project: Cloud-based Third-Party Governance & Risk Management Platform
- 4-5 years experience in a Business Analysis / Process Analysis role
- Process-driven & strong End to end Process Analysis skills
- MS Office Suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Visio)
Key expectations:
- Understand business needs and convert them to functional specifications.
- Lead business and technology teams to an acceptable solution
- Identify opportunities to improve business processes
- Track and fully document the changes to business and functional processes
- Presenting concepts in a concise and focused manner, including narrative, process diagrams, role and accountability diagrams, and business-focused story boards.
Process Design:
- Design appropriate processes to support business operations
- Re-engineer existing processes to be more efficient
- Ensure consistent user experience in systems responsible for
- Periodic review of functionality
- Completed design documents
Effective Administration:
- Providing Business reports to internal and external clients
- Cost-saving in terms of time
- Reports created efficiently and on time
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Process Analysis
- End to End process
- Risk Management
- MS Suite
- SQL
- Process Modelling
- Business Process
- Analyse Business Processes
- Process Mapping
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis