INTERMEDIATE FULL STACK DEVELOPER at Fourier Recruitment

We are looking for an Intermediate Full Stack Developer to join our team. The ideal candidate has a good understanding of computer networks, how servers and workstations, and cloud computers work together. The candidate must be able to build code and implement solutions as specified within the project plan and in accordance with the defined business needs.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Deliver high-quality digital transformation, software development, and other solutions based on offerings, on time, and within budget.
- Assist with technical presale, planning, and implementation, testing/business systems analysis.
- Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organization.
- Commit to continuous improvement and ongoing skills development.
Minimum Requirements
MUST HAVE
- Proven Track Record with a Minimum of 3-4 Years of Experience Preferred, But We Will Consider High Performing Graduates/Postgraduates with Some Work Experience
- Licensing of Custom Build Software
- Any relevant IT Qualifications are Required
- Microsoft, AWS, or Other Certifications Preferred
- Web, Windows & Mobile Development
- HTML
- Java Script
- jQuery
- REST API
- ASP.Net
- Database Management
- C#
ADVANTAGEOUS
- Xamarin
- SQL 2015-2018
- REST/SOAP API
- Python
- Angular JS
- React JS
- Bootstrap
- Windows Server Management