Fixed term contract for UK client.
Experience Required:
- At least 6 years’ experience working as an Android Developer, in Android programming platform and SDK (4.0)+
- Good knowledge of Kotlin programming language
- Knowledge of patterns applied in mobile programming (MVC, MVVM, delegation etc.)
- Knowledge of common debug and optimization techniques in mobile programming
- Knowledge of common usability principles related to mobile programming
- Experience working in Agile/Remote teams
- Excellent communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Android
- Kotlin
- MVC
- MVVM
- SDK
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years