Android Developer

Mar 22, 2022

Fixed term contract for UK client.

Experience Required:

  • At least 6 years’ experience working as an Android Developer, in Android programming platform and SDK (4.0)+
  • Good knowledge of Kotlin programming language
  • Knowledge of patterns applied in mobile programming (MVC, MVVM, delegation etc.)
  • Knowledge of common debug and optimization techniques in mobile programming
  • Knowledge of common usability principles related to mobile programming
  • Experience working in Agile/Remote teams
  • Excellent communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Android
  • Kotlin
  • MVC
  • MVVM
  • SDK
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

