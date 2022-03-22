A Massive giant in the retail industry is looking for a Business Architect to join their dynamic team of Architects.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Retail business processes
-
Strategy frameworks and best practices
-
SDLC Processes
- IT industry experience (at least 10 years)
- IT leadership experience (at least 5 years)
- Retail industry experience (at least 10 years)
- Business analyst mentoring experience (at least 5 years)
Desirable:
- COBIT, TOGAF, RUP, ITIL, ISO 27001
- IT investment portfolio management
- Balanced Scorecard methodology
- IT and development governance models implementation
- Data Warehousing
- Business Intelligence Development
Job Objectives:
- Establish a framework for creating architectures based on business
- requirements, strategic Business Solution goals, and objectives, as well as industry standards.
- Develop, set, and maintain business architecture methodologies and modeling standards.
- Define business architecture policies, principles, and reference models to guide business architecture decision-making.
- Define and implement processes to create and update business architectures.
- Monitor, evaluate and improve the performance of the Business
- Architecture capability and architecture governance framework.
- Monitor and measure the maturity and effectiveness of the business architecture capability and framework, and identify potential improvement opportunities.
- Communicate any business architecture framework updates to all relevant stakeholders, and ensure it is used effectively throughout the Business
- Solutions department, as well as on every program or project.
- Establish, maintain and improve the business architecture repository.
- Create and maintain Level 1 and Level 2 business processes for all legal entities across the Group.
- Identify business disconnects and gaps in the business and IT landscape
- Identify strategic goals and objectives by reviewing the business and IT
- strategic direction, and monitoring changes in the business and technology landscape.
- Identify rationalization opportunities in the business architecture landscape
- Identify gaps in the business architecture landscape to achieve the strategic goals and objectives.
- Create high-level as-is and to-be architectures of the future business
- landscape (e.g. capabilities, business services, business process L0 to L2, etc.).
- Create architecture roadmaps and transition plans to implement.
- Identify scope and propose initiatives to realise the future Business Solutions
- landscape in partnership with the Business Engagement Manager and business.
- Liaise with the IT Enterprise Architect and Solution Architects to deliver on strategic business objectives and goals.
- Manage Business Architecture deliverables
- Create a central repository for business processes, and review Business/Process Architect and Lead Business Analyst’s Level 3 processes within each domain.
- Make sure that all Business Analysts and Architects adhere to the business architecture standards and principles.
- Ensure that Business Architects and Lead Business Analysts are trained, and have the right set of skills to perform their functions.
- Review Business Analyst Leads’ outputs.
- Delivery and Customer Satisfaction
- Engage with General Managers, Senior Managers, Managers, Supervisors, and Users to understand their strategies and business goals at a sufficient level to offer advice on the nature of the required information solution.
- Identify improvements to the customer experience through process, data, people, and systems.
- Understand customer needs and develop business processes accordingly.
- Ensure customer needs and requirements are satisfied through
- appropriate processes/procedures.
- Adopt a proactive approach to prevent problems from arising in the future.
- Drive continuous improvement as an important element of service.
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Business Architecture
- SDLC
- Retail
- Togaf
- Cobit
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma