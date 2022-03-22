Business Architect

Mar 22, 2022

A Massive giant in the retail industry is looking for a Business Architect to join their dynamic team of Architects.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Retail business processes

  • Strategy frameworks and best practices

  • SDLC Processes

  • IT industry experience (at least 10 years)
  • IT leadership experience (at least 5 years)
  • Retail industry experience (at least 10 years)
  • Business analyst mentoring experience (at least 5 years)

Desirable:

  • COBIT, TOGAF, RUP, ITIL, ISO 27001
  • IT investment portfolio management
  • Balanced Scorecard methodology
  • IT and development governance models implementation
  • Data Warehousing
  • Business Intelligence Development

Job Objectives:

  • Establish a framework for creating architectures based on business
  • requirements, strategic Business Solution goals, and objectives, as well as industry standards.
  • Develop, set, and maintain business architecture methodologies and modeling standards.
  • Define business architecture policies, principles, and reference models to guide business architecture decision-making.
  • Define and implement processes to create and update business architectures.
  • Monitor, evaluate and improve the performance of the Business
  • Architecture capability and architecture governance framework.
  • Monitor and measure the maturity and effectiveness of the business architecture capability and framework, and identify potential improvement opportunities.
  • Communicate any business architecture framework updates to all relevant stakeholders, and ensure it is used effectively throughout the Business
  • Solutions department, as well as on every program or project.
  • Establish, maintain and improve the business architecture repository.
  • Create and maintain Level 1 and Level 2 business processes for all legal entities across the Group.
  • Identify business disconnects and gaps in the business and IT landscape
  • Identify strategic goals and objectives by reviewing the business and IT
  • strategic direction, and monitoring changes in the business and technology landscape.
  • Identify rationalization opportunities in the business architecture landscape
  • Identify gaps in the business architecture landscape to achieve the strategic goals and objectives.
  • Create high-level as-is and to-be architectures of the future business
  • landscape (e.g. capabilities, business services, business process L0 to L2, etc.).
  • Create architecture roadmaps and transition plans to implement.
  • Identify scope and propose initiatives to realise the future Business Solutions
  • landscape in partnership with the Business Engagement Manager and business.
  • Liaise with the IT Enterprise Architect and Solution Architects to deliver on strategic business objectives and goals.
  • Manage Business Architecture deliverables
  • Create a central repository for business processes, and review Business/Process Architect and Lead Business Analyst’s Level 3 processes within each domain.
  • Make sure that all Business Analysts and Architects adhere to the business architecture standards and principles.
  • Ensure that Business Architects and Lead Business Analysts are trained, and have the right set of skills to perform their functions.
  • Review Business Analyst Leads’ outputs.
  • Delivery and Customer Satisfaction
  • Engage with General Managers, Senior Managers, Managers, Supervisors, and Users to understand their strategies and business goals at a sufficient level to offer advice on the nature of the required information solution.
  • Identify improvements to the customer experience through process, data, people, and systems.
  • Understand customer needs and develop business processes accordingly.
  • Ensure customer needs and requirements are satisfied through
  • appropriate processes/procedures.
  • Adopt a proactive approach to prevent problems from arising in the future.
  • Drive continuous improvement as an important element of service.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Architecture
  • SDLC
  • Retail
  • Togaf
  • Cobit

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

