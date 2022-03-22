Data Engineer at Reverside

Data Engineer
We are looking for Data Engineer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience with both Hadoop and Kafka and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements:
The incumbent will have the opportunity of working directly across the firm with developers, operations staff, data scientists, architects and business constituents to develop and enhance the big data service.
- Development and deployment of data applications
- Design & Implementation of infrastructure tooling and work on horizontal frameworks and libraries
- Creation of data ingestion pipelines between legacy data warehouses and the big data stack
- Automation of application back-end workflows
- Building and maintaining backend services created by multiple services framework
- Maintain and enhance applications backed by Big Data computation applications
- Be eager to learn new approaches and technologies
- Strong problem solving skills
- Strong programming skills
- Background in computer science, engineering, physics, mathematics or equivalent
- Worked on Big Data platforms (Vanilla Hadoop, Cloudera or Hortonworks)
- Preferred: Experience with Scala or other functional languages (Haskell, Clojure, Kotlin, Clean)
- Preferred: Experience with some of the following: Apache Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Pig, Oozie, Zookeeper, MongoDB, Couchbase DB, Impala, Kudu, Linux, Bash, version control tools, continuous integration tools
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices