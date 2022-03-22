Data Engineer at Reverside

Data Engineer

We are looking for Data Engineer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience with both Hadoop and Kafka and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

The incumbent will have the opportunity of working directly across the firm with developers, operations staff, data scientists, architects and business constituents to develop and enhance the big data service.

Development and deployment of data applications

Design & Implementation of infrastructure tooling and work on horizontal frameworks and libraries

Creation of data ingestion pipelines between legacy data warehouses and the big data stack

Automation of application back-end workflows

Building and maintaining backend services created by multiple services framework

Maintain and enhance applications backed by Big Data computation applications

Be eager to learn new approaches and technologies

Strong problem solving skills

Strong programming skills

Background in computer science, engineering, physics, mathematics or equivalent

Worked on Big Data platforms (Vanilla Hadoop, Cloudera or Hortonworks)

Preferred: Experience with Scala or other functional languages (Haskell, Clojure, Kotlin, Clean)

Preferred: Experience with some of the following: Apache Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Pig, Oozie, Zookeeper, MongoDB, Couchbase DB, Impala, Kudu, Linux, Bash, version control tools, continuous integration tools

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position