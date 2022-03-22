Data Engineer at Reverside

Mar 22, 2022

Data Engineer

We are looking for Data Engineer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience with both Hadoop and Kafka and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

The incumbent will have the opportunity of working directly across the firm with developers, operations staff, data scientists, architects and business constituents to develop and enhance the big data service.

  • Development and deployment of data applications
  • Design & Implementation of infrastructure tooling and work on horizontal frameworks and libraries
  • Creation of data ingestion pipelines between legacy data warehouses and the big data stack
  • Automation of application back-end workflows
  • Building and maintaining backend services created by multiple services framework
  • Maintain and enhance applications backed by Big Data computation applications
  • Be eager to learn new approaches and technologies
  • Strong problem solving skills
  • Strong programming skills
  • Background in computer science, engineering, physics, mathematics or equivalent
  • Worked on Big Data platforms (Vanilla Hadoop, Cloudera or Hortonworks)
  • Preferred: Experience with Scala or other functional languages (Haskell, Clojure, Kotlin, Clean)
  • Preferred: Experience with some of the following: Apache Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Pig, Oozie, Zookeeper, MongoDB, Couchbase DB, Impala, Kudu, Linux, Bash, version control tools, continuous integration tools

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

