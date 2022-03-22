ROLE OVERVIEW
- Responsible for the development and hands-on implementation of the data analytics strategy. This includes data preparation & exploration, building machine learning models, deploying the solutions, and maintaining them thereafter.
REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in a technical field such as Mathematics, Computer Science, Engineering, Data Science, etc.
- Cloud Certifications (Advantagous)
Experience & Skills
- Minimum 5 years of Data Science background
- An ability to engineer cloud-first solutions in the Amazon Web Services Cloud, with specific emphasis on services related to the hosting of analytical solutions.
- An ability to lead a data science team.
- A relevant background and practical experience in machine learning and advanced analytics, beyond tutorials and trivial problems.
Skills
- Knowledge of data structures and managing databases
- Advanced SQL and Python
- An ability to create reports and dashboards to communicate data & analysis results, using a variety of technologies, such as Microsoft Power BI.
- ETL methodologies (Data acquisition from multiple sources, manipulation, aggregation, and uploads)
- Cloud Computing (preferably Azure)
Desired Skills:
- Data Scientist
- Data Science
- Data Analystics
- Engineering
- Machine Learning
- Web Services
- Azure
- Cloud
- ETL
- PowerBI
- Data Aquisition
- SQL
- Python
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years [other] Finance
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A registered authorised Financial Service Provider (FSP).
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid