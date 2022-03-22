Data Scientist

Mar 22, 2022

ROLE OVERVIEW

  • Responsible for the development and hands-on implementation of the data analytics strategy. This includes data preparation & exploration, building machine learning models, deploying the solutions, and maintaining them thereafter.

REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in a technical field such as Mathematics, Computer Science, Engineering, Data Science, etc.
  • Cloud Certifications (Advantagous)

Experience & Skills

  • Minimum 5 years of Data Science background
  • An ability to engineer cloud-first solutions in the Amazon Web Services Cloud, with specific emphasis on services related to the hosting of analytical solutions.
  • An ability to lead a data science team.
  • A relevant background and practical experience in machine learning and advanced analytics, beyond tutorials and trivial problems.

Skills

  • Knowledge of data structures and managing databases
  • Advanced SQL and Python
  • An ability to create reports and dashboards to communicate data & analysis results, using a variety of technologies, such as Microsoft Power BI.
  • ETL methodologies (Data acquisition from multiple sources, manipulation, aggregation, and uploads)
  • Cloud Computing (preferably Azure)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years [other] Finance
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A registered authorised Financial Service Provider (FSP).

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid

