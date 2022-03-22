Data Scientist at Reverside

Data Scientist

We are looking forData Scientist Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in Scala, Python (pySpark), Java and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements

Lead a team that is collegiate and Agile in ethos and is recognized for its commitment to delivery and world-class performance.

Mentor and guide team members both technically (reviewing of analytical and data science

necessary guidance to ensure delivery to the high standards expected from business.

necessary guidance to ensure delivery to the high standards expected from business. Collaborate and work closely with cross-functional business partners to identify gaps and

Will create meaningful presentations and analyses that tell a “story” focused on insights not

Familiarity with the Big Data stack (Hadoop, Kafka, Spark, etc.) as well as experience with using these tools to develop and deploy data products and applications.

Support data science colleagues in working with technology infrastructure colleagues to ensure a productive analytical and development environment.

Beneficial, experience with building ML products in the Cloud (preferably using Amazon Web Services).

Be an evangelist for Big Data and pattern recognition technologies in the work place

Support & share knowledge and best practice with the analytical, technical and business community in the work place

Contribute to the team vision of how to use Big Data to build long-term value for the bank.

Invest time and effort in own development – through performance development process, training, networking and seeking feedback

Pursue own development to increase personal effectiveness, acknowledging strengths and areas for development

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

