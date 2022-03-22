Demand and Systems Manager

Our client in Alrode Alberton is looking for a Demand and Supply Manager. This is a 21-month contract position.

Business Need/Purpose of Role:

To Manage Day to day management of the ERP Planning Engine and ensure validity of demand in the system across the region

Job Requirements:

Minimum Qualifications:

APICS certified or BEng Industrial Engineering Degree

Minimum Experience:

Minimum 8-10 years experience in ERP System Management and Maintenance

5-10 years experience in Manufacturing Supply Chain

Setting up of capacity and routing in ERP Systems

Extensive use and experience in using the Barloworld Optimiza system

Key Tasks:

Including but not limited to:

To ensure all regional demand has corresponding supply transactions in all regions and warehouses and create visibility where this is not the case.

Support and key participation in the installation and setup of ERP Planning engine in all regions and companies, and then maintenance of the system post go live.

Setup and maintenance of the Regional Optimiza with specific focus on inventory bin level setting and S&OP forecasting on expected usage of spares

Ensuring order commitment due dates are aligned to the business ATP (Available to promise) logic by performing regular integrity checks on the order book and setting up early warning systems that flag all orders that do not comply. All discrepancy root causes to be addressed to ensure future occurrences are eliminated.

Setup of systems and reports to allow regional demand plan to be converted to Capacity plan for the Regional S&OP process

Development of queries and reports required for regional KPI’s

Daily maintenance of system data integrity for the region

Ensure adherence of all HSE and housekeeping requirements.

Adhere to Duty of Care Policy at all times.

Minimum Skills/Abilities:

SQL query programming

Understanding of the theory of constraints is a bonus

Supply Chain basics skills are a must (ie. ABC classification, capacity management etc)

Advance Excel skills

Reporting ability and advanced presentation skills

Desired Skills:

ERP

SQL Query Programming

Supply Chain

