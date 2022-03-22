Demand & Systems Manager

This position is a 21 month contract
Matric, relevant qualification and a minimum of 8-10 years’ experience in ERP System Management and Maintenance
In-depth experience in an manufacturing Supply Chain environment
You will be responsible for managing the day-to-day management of the ERP Planning Engine and ensure validity of demand in the system across the region
Development of queries and reports required for regional KPI’s Must have SQL query programming knowledge and understanding of the theory of constraints is advantageous
Computer literacy on an ERP system and MS Office is essential
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic salary