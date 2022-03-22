Desktop Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A UK-based Consultancy and Software Solutions Provider seeks the technical ability of an ambitious & self-driven Desktop Support Engineer to join its Cape Town team. You will support both local and UK clients with a devotion to providing service excellence and “going the extra mile’” for them. The ideal candidate will require Matric/Grade 12, a Computer Science/Computer/Technical Support tertiary qualification, a proven track record of providing 1st and 2nd Line Support including 3+ years’ Windows Desktop Support and 3+ years’ working in a Service/Helpdesk environment preferably within an MSP. You must also have strong troubleshooting, LAN/WAN, ITIL, experience with End-point Management solutions such as RMMs and be comfortable working to tight deadlines and demanding SLAs.

DUTIES:

Field support emails and calls from clients.

Provide hardware and software support for desktops, laptops, printers and peripheral equipment.

Diagnose client’s IT problems and resolve promptly and accurately or escalate where necessary.

Continually keep clients and their users informed and updated of ticket progress.

Log and manage incidents, requests and changes using ticketing system.

Document operational systems and procedures.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric/Grade 12.

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science / Computing / Technical Support or equivalent experience essential.

Experience/Skills –

Proven track record of providing 1st and 2nd Line Support.

3+ Years’ experience in Windows Desktop Support.

3+ Years’ Service/Helpdesk environment, preferably within an MSP.

Expertise in IT troubleshooting.

Know how to provide IT support for demanding international clients, who expect a very high standard of service.

Comfortable working to tight deadlines and demanding SLAs.

Knowledge of basic networking and LAN/WAN connectivity.

Experience with End-point Management solutions (i.e., RMMs).

Skilled in a ticketing system/framework (e.g., ITIL).

Provide out-of-hours cover infrequently.

Advantageous –

Supporting and troubleshooting Windows desktops, with MacOS experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Demonstrate strong interpersonal skills and know what it means to be a good team player.

Able to work under pressure.

Be a positive individual willing to learn quickly and work hard.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

