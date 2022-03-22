Front-End Developer (JavaScript) R1814 (TB) at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. South African citizens or Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID number may apply. International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting a Front-End Developer with 3 years’ minimum experience. Agile working experience (Mandatory). Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (internationally). E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]
- Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions.
- Implement pixel perfect UI designs.
- Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic.
- Ensure all code is readable, extendable and scalable.
- Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.
- Ensure that all implementation can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.
- Polish frontend behaviour to ensure a great user experience.
- Ensure that the small unseen details of a client side application is of exceptional quality.
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Maintenance requests.
Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Preparation of user and operation manual.
- User training, system testing/parallel runs and system implementation.
- System audits/quality assurance.
Minimum Requirements
Requirements:
- Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical.
- Agile working experience (Mandatory).
Technical skills and experience required (min of 3 years’ work-related experience required):
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- Node.js
- AngularJS
- Angular 5+
- HTML5
- CSS (SCSS)
- AJAX
- REST
- API
- JSON
- XML
- At least one Relational Database experience (Postgres, SQL)
- At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)
- Mobile Development Experience (beneficial)
- JAVA (beneficial and optional)
- Micro Service Development
- AWS (beneficial)
- Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.)
- Familiar with Agile methodologies, including JIRA and Confluence