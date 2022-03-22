Full Stack .NET Developer

Mar 22, 2022

The Role: We are looking for a Full Stack .Net Developer to join our Cape Town based team. Someone who is comfortable on the back-end and front-end. You??ll be required to see out a project from conception to final product.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • You??ll be responsible for developing and designing front-end web architecture, ensuring the responsiveness of applications.
  • Working alongside graphic designers for web design features, among other duties.
  • Developing front-end website architecture.
  • Designing user interactions on web pages.
  • Developing back-end website applications.
  • Creating servers and databases for functionality.
  • Ensuring responsiveness of applications.
  • Working alongside graphic designers for web design features.
  • Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
  • Designing and developing APIs.
  • Meeting both technical and consumer needs.
  • Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.
  • Writing Unit Tests
  • Working in a team environment (Agile/Scrum)

Skills and Experience: Required Qualification:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Degree in IT/Development or Diploma
  • Relevant MS Certification

Experience required:

  • .Net
  • C#
  • HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular 9+
  • jQuery, MS SQL, Oracle (integration)
  • Visual Studio
  • Rest API??s
  • SAFe Agile
  • Experience With GIT and TFS (Azure DevOps)
  • AWS is a bonus

