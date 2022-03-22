Full Stack .NET Developer

The Role: We are looking for a Full Stack .Net Developer to join our Cape Town based team. Someone who is comfortable on the back-end and front-end. You??ll be required to see out a project from conception to final product.

Duties/Responsibilities:

You??ll be responsible for developing and designing front-end web architecture, ensuring the responsiveness of applications.

Working alongside graphic designers for web design features, among other duties.

Developing front-end website architecture.

Designing user interactions on web pages.

Developing back-end website applications.

Creating servers and databases for functionality.

Ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Designing and developing APIs.

Meeting both technical and consumer needs.

Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.

Writing Unit Tests

Working in a team environment (Agile/Scrum)

Skills and Experience: Required Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree in IT/Development or Diploma

Relevant MS Certification

Experience required:

.Net

C#

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular 9+

jQuery, MS SQL, Oracle (integration)

Visual Studio

Rest API??s

SAFe Agile

Experience With GIT and TFS (Azure DevOps)

AWS is a bonus

