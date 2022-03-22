Junior Software Developer

Responsibilities:

  • Develop components of the CRM platform, as well as the client facing portals, in conjunction with our external
    software development partner.
  • Develop components of the Android & Apple client apps.
  • Develop according to the future architecture of the software stack and make suggestions to improve the
    current architecture.
  • Work along with the BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external
    software development partner.
  • Follow current coding practices and suggest improvements.
  • Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.

Minimum requirements:

  • A relevant tertiary bachelor’s qualification i.e. BSc in Computer Science, Software Engineering
  • C# development experience
  • Experience in CRM and client portal solutions, as well as Android & Apple development
  • Good understanding of the software development process
    Recommended requirements:
  • Experience in related roles in the financial services industry
  • PHP knowledge
  • Agile / Scrum experience

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • CRM
  • Android
  • Apple

