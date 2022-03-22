Junior Software Developer

Responsibilities:
- Develop components of the CRM platform, as well as the client facing portals, in conjunction with our external
software development partner.
- Develop components of the Android & Apple client apps.
- Develop according to the future architecture of the software stack and make suggestions to improve the
current architecture.
- Work along with the BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external
software development partner.
- Follow current coding practices and suggest improvements.
- Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.
Minimum requirements:
- A relevant tertiary bachelor’s qualification i.e. BSc in Computer Science, Software Engineering
- C# development experience
- Experience in CRM and client portal solutions, as well as Android & Apple development
- Good understanding of the software development process
Recommended requirements:
- Experience in related roles in the financial services industry
- PHP knowledge
- Agile / Scrum experience
Desired Skills:
- C#
- CRM
- Android
- Apple