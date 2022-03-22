Kyocera SA dominates market for third year

The results of the 2021 InfoSource annual research are out, with the positive news that Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa has retained its position as number one in mono A4 since 2018 and in colour since 2019.

Importantly, Kyocera’s position as a leading supplier of printing and document management solutions has been confirmed yet again by an overall number one position, which has been held since 2019.

A closer look at the highlights of this year’s results from the market data specialist again puts Kyocera in prime position in the Overall MFP Market, where the company achieved first place with a 19,47% market share (6422 more devices sold than 2020).

Results were also positive in the A4 mono MFP Market, where Kyocera continues to dominate the segment with a healthy 26,67% market share.

In the A4 Colour MFP Market, Kyocera again achieved first place, a position it has held since 2018. The high growth in this segment is a result of burgeoning sales of the robust colour A4 range which is poised to further increase market share for Kyocera in this segment.

The document solutions company also performed relatively well in the A3 Mono MFP Market where it placed second and, importantly, grew its market share. And, although it got off to a rocky start in 2021, placing eighth in the A3 Colour MFP Market at the halfway mark, it managed to claw its way up to fourth place by year end.

The company also saw a slight overall increase in the Single Function overall market where it finished fourth.

Having weathered the challenges of 2020 and 2021, Kyocera looks set to dominate in 2022 with new product offerings including devices relevant to hybrid working environments and solutions which help customers either start or propel their digitisation process.

“Infosource predicts a slow down in office print from 2022 – 2025, with declines in both A4 and A3 markets. They however also predict an increase in the home user segment. The good news is that Kyocera understands the reality of hybrid working environments and will be releasing relevant devices that cater to this growing need in the coming months,” says Werner Engelbrecht, GM at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

“To further entrench Kyocera as the partner of choice, we will also be releasing solutions that form part of a digital ecosystem that addresses our customers’ digitisation needs,” he adds.