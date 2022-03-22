McAfee Enterprise’s former cloud division launches as Skyhigh Security

Skyhigh Security is the second new company formed from the splitting of McAfee Enterprise into two separate entities – Trellix and Skyhigh Security – to better focus on the very distinct markets of Extended Detection and Response and the Security Service Edge.

The new portfolio company was created to satisfy the growing cloud security requirements for large and small organisations. Skyhigh Security’s unique approach extends security beyond data access to securing how the data is used.

Its data-aware Security Service Edge (SSE) is built to meet the needs of the modern workforce with security that follows the data and users wherever they are.

Gee Rittenhouse, who previously led Cisco’s cyber security business, will serve as CEO, bringing deep cloud security expertise to the business.

“Skyhigh Security has emerged as a dedicated cloud security company that is laser-focused on propelling businesses forward with a comprehensive and converged approach to data security,” says William Chisholm, managing partner of both entities’ parent company, Symphony Technology Group (STG). “We’re committed to investing in this business, which is in one of the most important markets in security, SSE.

“With the majority of data in the cloud and users accessing it from everywhere, a new approach to security is needed,” said Rittenhouse. “Skyhigh Security has created a comprehensive security platform to secure both data access and data use via unified policies and data awareness.

“Organisations can now have complete visibility and control and seamlessly monitor and mitigate security risks–achieving lower associated costs, driving greater efficiencies and keeping pace with the speed of innovation.”

Frank Dickson, vice president of IDC, comments: “Organisations are at a crossroads navigating the hybrid workforce. While the ‘work from anywhere’ model creates flexibility and agility, it can also be a point of security vulnerability, challenging perimeters and endpoints and opening new attack surfaces in the cloud.

“These organisations need a best-in-class cloud-native solution that simplifies the implementation of cloud security to protect data regardless of where it lies.”

The Skyhigh Security SSE Portfolio includes Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Access Network (ZTNA), Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Remote Browser Isolation technology, Cloud Firewall and Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). The company was most recently named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge and recognized in the 2022 Critical Capabilities for SSE for its MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) solution.