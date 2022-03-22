Senior DevOps Engineer ( fintech)

Work from home position

We are looking for strong experienced developers who can fulfill a technical and operational role within our product development division who meet the following criteria:

Job accountabilities for this role:

Understanding customer requirements and project KPIs.

Implementing various development, testing, automation tools, and IT infrastructure.

Contributing to planning the team structure, activities, and involvement in project management activities.

Managing stakeholders and external interfaces.

Setting up tools and required infrastructure.

Defining and setting development, test, release, update, and support processes for DevOps operation.

Have the technical skill to review, verify, and validate the software code developed in the project.

Troubleshooting techniques and fixing the code bugs.

Monitoring the processes during the entire lifecycle for its adherence and updating or creating new processes for improvement and minimizing the wastage.

Encouraging and building automated processes wherever possible.

Identifying and deploying cybersecurity measures by continuously performing vulnerability assessment and risk management.

Incidence management and root cause analysis.

Coordination and communication within the team and with customers.

Selecting and deploying appropriate CI/CD tools.

Strive for continuous improvement and build continuous integration, continuous development, and constant deployment pipeline (CI/CD Pipeline).

Mentoring and guiding the team members.

Monitoring and measuring customer experience and KPIs.

Managing periodic reporting on the progress to the management and the customer.

A DevOps Engineer’s role requires technical skills in the development cycle and operations skills for maintenance and support. Computer Science or Computer Technology graduates can bring some of the technical skills necessary to become a DevOps engineer. However, the skills required for managing the operations usually come through the experience.

Pre-requisite skills required for a DevOps Engineer role include:

Hands on experience in networking security, databases (Configuration and managing databases such as MySQL, Mongo, MSSQL) and cloud systems.

Profound knowledge in various scripting languages, system & server administration and mass system deployments.

Wide knowledge in operating system administration, programming languages (Excellent understanding of Python, Perl, and Java), cloud platform deployment and networking protocols.

Outstanding knowledge in release engineering Spring configuration, creating tools for engineering organization for performance optimization.

Working knowledge of various tools, open-source technologies, and cloud services.

Awareness of critical concepts in DevOps and Agile principles.

Experience working on Linux and Windows based infrastructure.

Excellent troubleshooting.

Knowledge of tools and technologies used in DevOps process e.g. Continuous management (Puppet, Chef, and Ansible), Continuous integration (Travis CI, Jenkins, and Bamboo), Continuous testing (Test Complete, Docker, and Tricentis Tosca) and Continuous monitoring (Nagios, Sensu, PRTG and Splunk).

Experience within a payments environment is advantageous.

Manage and meet deadlines and communicate pro-actively.

Problem solving ability.

Must be able to work in a team.

Must be able to work under pressure and multi-task.

Well organised and attention to detail.

Good verbal and written communication skills (English).

Desired Skills:

CI/CD

DevOps

MySQL

Mongo

Learn more/Apply for this position