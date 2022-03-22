Senior Front End Developer

We are currently sourcing for a Senior Front End Developer with strong Angular experience

Minimum 6 years’ experience

Required Technical Skill Set : Angular, HTML, CSS, Typescript, JavaScript, Bootstrap.

Must have Skills : Expertise in Angular, UI technologies with HTML, CSS, JavaScript.

Front End Technology Experience, Development of application codes using Angular

Experience in developing APIs , Micro Services

Banking industry preference

Agile way of working

Strong communication skill

Desired Skills:

UI

Angular

HTML

CSS

TypeScript

Javascript

Bootstrap

API

Microservices

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

