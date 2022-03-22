We are currently sourcing for a Senior Front End Developer with strong Angular experience
- Minimum 6 years’ experience
- Required Technical Skill Set : Angular, HTML, CSS, Typescript, JavaScript, Bootstrap.
- Must have Skills : Expertise in Angular, UI technologies with HTML, CSS, JavaScript.
- Front End Technology Experience, Development of application codes using Angular
- Experience in developing APIs , Micro Services
- Banking industry preference
- Agile way of working
- Strong communication skill
Desired Skills:
- UI
- Angular
- HTML
- CSS
- TypeScript
- Javascript
- Bootstrap
- API
- Microservices
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma