Senior Front End Developer

Mar 22, 2022

We are currently sourcing for a Senior Front End Developer with strong Angular experience

  • Minimum 6 years’ experience
  • Required Technical Skill Set : Angular, HTML, CSS, Typescript, JavaScript, Bootstrap.
  • Must have Skills : Expertise in Angular, UI technologies with HTML, CSS, JavaScript.
  • Front End Technology Experience, Development of application codes using Angular
  • Experience in developing APIs , Micro Services
  • Banking industry preference
  • Agile way of working
  • Strong communication skill

Desired Skills:

  • UI
  • Angular
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • TypeScript
  • Javascript
  • Bootstrap
  • API
  • Microservices

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

