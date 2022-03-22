Senior Full Stack .NET Developer

We are looking for a Full Stack .Net Developer to join our Cape Town based team. Someone who is comfortable on the back-end and front-end. You’ll be responsible for developing and designing front-end web architecture, ensuring the responsiveness of applications, and working alongside graphic designers for web design features, among other duties. You’ll be required to see out a project from conception to final product.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: High intermediate/ Senior

Location: Cape Town (hybrid way of working)

Initial contract (might be able to consider permanent employment)

Tech stack: .Net, C#, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular 9+, jQuery, MS SQL, Oracle (integration), Visual Studio, Rest API’s, SAFe Agile, experience With GIT and TFS (Azure DevOps), AWS is a bonus

Full Stack Developer Responsibilities:

Developing front-end website architecture.

Designing user interactions on web pages.

Developing back-end website applications.

Creating servers and databases for functionality.

Ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Working alongside graphic designers for web design features.

Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Designing and developing APIs.

Meeting both technical and consumer needs.

Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.

Writing Unit Tests

Working in a team environment (Agile/Scrum)

