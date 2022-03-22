Senior Full Stack .NET Developer

We are looking for a Full Stack .Net Developer to join our Cape Town based team. Someone who is comfortable on the back-end and front-end. You’ll be responsible for developing and designing front-end web architecture, ensuring the responsiveness of applications, and working alongside graphic designers for web design features, among other duties. You’ll be required to see out a project from conception to final product.
Further details:
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: High intermediate/ Senior
Location: Cape Town (hybrid way of working)
Initial contract (might be able to consider permanent employment)
Tech stack: .Net, C#, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular 9+, jQuery, MS SQL, Oracle (integration), Visual Studio, Rest API’s, SAFe Agile, experience With GIT and TFS (Azure DevOps), AWS is a bonus
Full Stack Developer Responsibilities:
- Developing front-end website architecture.
- Designing user interactions on web pages.
- Developing back-end website applications.
- Creating servers and databases for functionality.
- Ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Working alongside graphic designers for web design features.
- Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
- Designing and developing APIs.
- Meeting both technical and consumer needs.
- Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.
- Writing Unit Tests
- Working in a team environment (Agile/Scrum)