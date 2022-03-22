Senior Software Developer

Minimum requirements:
- A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering
- Expert C# development experience
- Strong Angular, Bootstrap, knowledge of jQuery experience
- Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development
- SQL experience
- Agile / Scrum experience
- Expert understanding of the software development process
- Experience in CRM and client portal solutions
- Strong security principles experience
- Good knowledge of microservice architecture
- Strong integration knowledge (building and consuming API’s)
- Entity framework knowledge
- Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology
- Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Angular
- Bootstrap
- jQuery
- Azure
- SQL