Senior Software Developer

Mar 22, 2022

Minimum requirements:

  • A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering
  • Expert C# development experience
  • Strong Angular, Bootstrap, knowledge of jQuery experience
  • Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development
  • SQL experience
  • Agile / Scrum experience
  • Expert understanding of the software development process
  • Experience in CRM and client portal solutions
  • Strong security principles experience
  • Good knowledge of microservice architecture
  • Strong integration knowledge (building and consuming API’s)
  • Entity framework knowledge
  • Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology
  • Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making

Desired Skills:

