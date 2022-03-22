Technical Lead at BET Software

We Want You:

Our Development Team has a spot for a Database Administrator Technical Lead. You will report to the Team Lead, and work in close collaboration, planning, designing, and executing technical solutions and improvements within the respective software development Team. We consider you the technical expert, with a strong understanding of technology systems, architecture, data structures and data sources.

You Bring:

5-7 years’ experience in a commercial environment utilising a highly transactional database;

5+ years’ experience in MS SQL- all aspects;

Advanced SQL skills and query writing skills;

Advanced troubleshooting SQL skills;

Experience in designing/optimizing MS SQL Databases;

Proven experience in mentoring of other DBA’s.

Nice To Have:

Relevant Business Administration qualification;

Prior experience within a software development environment.

What You’ll Do:

Provide technical leadership to the Team through collaboration sessions and knowledge sharing initiatives;

Engage regularly with software architects in order to ensure the development within the Team is according to architectural guidelines;

Work with other DBA’s/developers, and architects to make sure that the solutions meet application requirements and performance goals;

Ensure that all technical solutions that are rolled out consider: compatibility with other environments and dependencies, have a high usability factor, are reliable to reduce downtime, perform at maximum efficiency during peak periods of usage, consider security at its highest level (third party attacks, data protection etc);

Drive the adoption of processes within the Team which consider and meet the expectations of technical throughput rates and responses, processing times, effective resource utilisation during operation, and that the system or solution ensures maximum operational capacity requirements are met;

Ensure rigorous testing of any solution before deployment and create standards and processes within the team to align to these;

Ensure the delivery of a complete and technically appropriate solution which covers all the agreed specified tasks and user objectives and has been tested thoroughly;

Develop the solution in a manner which supports modification for future DBA’s, thereby reducing the numbers of defects negatively affecting system quality;

Implement improved processes that have a positive effect on the Team’s performance and company bottom line;

Be actively involved in problem resolution, and where necessary, work after hours to ensure that problems are resolved;

Incorporate new abilities into the day-to-day operational activities to improve performance of products and systems;

Identify Team Members requiring specific knowledge, skills, or understanding, and seek ways to impart or upskill the Team Members through coaching and mentorship;

Verify the knowledge has been imparted successfully and if not, take steps to rectify gaps in transfer of the knowledge;

Able to handle pressure and can effectively adjust plans to meet changing needs/demands;

Accept changes to task, plans and procedures in order to align with strategic direction of the organisation, and appropriately adjust behaviour and activities to changing conditions;

Make confident, timely, fact-based decisions drawing on a broad range of resources through collaboration with others;

Able to logically defend and explain judgements and decisions;

Search for opportunities to create new ideas and innovate or improve efficiencies wherever possible.

Desired Skills:

MS SQL

DBA

Troubleshooting

About The Employer:

The Company We Keep:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.

