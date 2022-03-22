Test Automation Specialist

This position reports to the QA Team Lead

This role will be responsible for the maintenance and ongoing development of the automation solutions as well as the script coverage that supports the various teams within the company. The Automation Specialist will be responsible for contributing and supporting the solutions in the engineering teams that will allow us to continue to release at pace, with confidence and with excellent quality.

As South Africa’s largest ecommerce company, we are a very dynamic, hyper growth organization seeking smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer exceptionally competitive compensation packages, a great company culture, and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you enjoy effecting change and making large impacts.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

Root cause analysis of faults using QA and development tools

Writes code, tests and pushes to production and test environments independently

Liaise with internal teams (e.g. developers and product managers) to identify system requirements

Maintenance of the automated regression test cases and test plans

Execute automated tests in CI tools like Jenkins, Travis etc.

Monitor the pipeline runs and investigate pro-actively with the qa team and the development team.

Provide on-call support for the tests running in the production pipeline

Provide after-hours support during production releases or deploys

Reviews code, providing valuable improvements for the team

Designs and implements system-level coded test automation solutions and deliver significant team-level projects

Creates and executes unit test plans for automation frameworks

Investigates and resolves defects in both automation or project spaces where automation is used

Participates in functional and technical specification reviews

Participates in creating and executing integration level test plans

Develops detailed technical analysis and design specifications based on functional requirements for test automation

Creates technical solutions to automation problems

Contributes to the design of larger automation systems and automation strategies

Works effectively across multiple teams to deliver large projects

Mentors more junior test engineers

Take ownership of the automation tests, production pipelines.

Continuously improve the architecture methodologies and finds ways to improve code design, system performance, high scalability and security vulnerabilities in the test frameworks

The skills we need:

Strong sense of self-motivation, organization and attention to detail.

Strong analytical skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Enthusiastic team player who is delivery-oriented, takes responsibility for the team’s success, and strives to continually learn and improve through experience

Specialized competencies:

Customer centric

Direct, solutions and results-oriented

Innovative problem solver

Strong analytical skills with the ability to learn business processes

Ability to work on multiple projects concurrently

Ability to build rapport and

credibility with stakeholders

Ability to operate in an agile environment

Strong time-management skills

Ambitious and hardworking individual prepared to do more than the 9 to 5 to get up to speed with the expected levels of test automation and quality assurance

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering and a minimum of 3 years of Test Automation experience in a software/technology environment is required.

In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years of Test Automation experience in a software/technology environment.

Knowledge or experience in the e-commerce or retail industry is advantageous.

Successfully contributed to the design, development and deployment on various test automation projects

In-depth understanding of coding best practices, system scalability, security and performance tuning for automation solutions

Solid knowledge and hands on experience in test design, development, and execution of test cases

Must have the demonstrated intellectual ability to grasp basic software testing concepts.

Ability to write QA documentation, test cases, test strategies and summarize findings.

Proven expertise in one traditional OO language like Java, C++ or C# and one modern scripting or functional language like Python, Scala, Go, etc.

In-depth knowledge of computer science fundamentals such as: Networking, data structures, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems, operations, algorithms, data structures, testing and test automation.

Delivered projects on their own, and/or contributed to open source

Collaborated on a project as part of a team

Strong ability to perform software quality testing with accuracy and timeliness.

Self-motivated, highly organized and able to prioritize and manage multiple projects simultaneously

Strong knowledge of software development life-cycle and agile software development methodologies

Ability to execute automated tests

Desired Skills:

QA

Automation

Tester

testing

Python

selenium

jenkins

travis

Learn more/Apply for this position