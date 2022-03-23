Agile Master

Our client who is a massive poerwhouse in the Automotive industry requires an Agile Master to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • 2-4 years’ experience as an active Scrum / Agile Master with several Feature Teams in an IT / SDLC context
  • IT / Business Degree
  • Degree / Certification / Diploma in Project Management (PMI / PMBOK / Prince II) (Advantageous)
  • Certification / Diploma in Quality Assurance within an IT / SDLC context (Advantageous)

The technical skills include:

  • Working experience in Agile scaled models (e.g. Nexus, LeSS, SAFe, etc.)
  • Sufficient practical experience as Scrum / Agile
  • Master in a variety of teams to coach Product Owners, Scrum Masters and Agile Teams with maturity and insight
  • Very experienced in facilitating Scrum-of-Scrum Agile ceremonies effectively
  • Team management & business management skills
  • Strong knowledge of implementing Agile concepts & principles in IT projects (entire SDLC)

The Responsibilities include:

  • Drives the Agile transformation actively and across teams within the organisation.
  • Advises and coaches both Management and the teams in the transition
  • Identifies obstacles in the context of agile transformation and eliminates them
  • Provides regular feedback and guidance to management and teams
  • Continuously develops the overarching BMWspecific Agile Working Model
  • Explains the Agile Working Model to interface partners and actively integrates them
  • Designs and specifies mandatory elements of the agreed Agile Working Model in cooperation with all other Agile Working Model roles

