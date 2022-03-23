Agile Master

Our client who is a massive poerwhouse in the Automotive industry requires an Agile Master to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

2-4 years’ experience as an active Scrum / Agile Master with several Feature Teams in an IT / SDLC context

IT / Business Degree

Degree / Certification / Diploma in Project Management (PMI / PMBOK / Prince II) (Advantageous)

Certification / Diploma in Quality Assurance within an IT / SDLC context (Advantageous)

The technical skills include:

Working experience in Agile scaled models (e.g. Nexus, LeSS, SAFe, etc.)

Sufficient practical experience as Scrum / Agile

Master in a variety of teams to coach Product Owners, Scrum Masters and Agile Teams with maturity and insight

Very experienced in facilitating Scrum-of-Scrum Agile ceremonies effectively

Team management & business management skills

Strong knowledge of implementing Agile concepts & principles in IT projects (entire SDLC)

The Responsibilities include:

Drives the Agile transformation actively and across teams within the organisation.

Advises and coaches both Management and the teams in the transition

Identifies obstacles in the context of agile transformation and eliminates them

Provides regular feedback and guidance to management and teams

Continuously develops the overarching BMWspecific Agile Working Model

Explains the Agile Working Model to interface partners and actively integrates them

Designs and specifies mandatory elements of the agreed Agile Working Model in cooperation with all other Agile Working Model roles

