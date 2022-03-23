Our client who is a massive poerwhouse in the Automotive industry requires an Agile Master to join their dynamic team.
The ideal candidate should have:
- 2-4 years’ experience as an active Scrum / Agile Master with several Feature Teams in an IT / SDLC context
- IT / Business Degree
- Degree / Certification / Diploma in Project Management (PMI / PMBOK / Prince II) (Advantageous)
- Certification / Diploma in Quality Assurance within an IT / SDLC context (Advantageous)
The technical skills include:
- Working experience in Agile scaled models (e.g. Nexus, LeSS, SAFe, etc.)
- Sufficient practical experience as Scrum / Agile
- Master in a variety of teams to coach Product Owners, Scrum Masters and Agile Teams with maturity and insight
- Very experienced in facilitating Scrum-of-Scrum Agile ceremonies effectively
- Team management & business management skills
- Strong knowledge of implementing Agile concepts & principles in IT projects (entire SDLC)
The Responsibilities include:
- Drives the Agile transformation actively and across teams within the organisation.
- Advises and coaches both Management and the teams in the transition
- Identifies obstacles in the context of agile transformation and eliminates them
- Provides regular feedback and guidance to management and teams
- Continuously develops the overarching BMWspecific Agile Working Model
- Explains the Agile Working Model to interface partners and actively integrates them
- Designs and specifies mandatory elements of the agreed Agile Working Model in cooperation with all other Agile Working Model roles
