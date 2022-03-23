Analyst Programmer at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the Job
Responsible for analysis of user requirements, technical design, development, maintenance and support of systems/applications.
Job Objectives
Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes and requirements
- Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.
- Design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.
Maintain and support existing systems
- Interpret complex user requirements and translate into systems design.
- Investigate and solve complex systems issues.
- Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.
Ensures effective operations
- Implement approved changes as per change control and security process
- Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas
- Provide effective people management
- Assist in managing work effort of Analyst Programmers II and III, and give input into the IPM
Minimum requirements
- 3 year IT Diploma
- 5 years of programming experience
- Specific analysis and development skills and SDLC
- Project management methodology (Agile & DevOps)
- Relevant business process context knowledge
- General understanding of internet technologies & understanding of API web services
- Experience in relational database design
- Ability to build and interrogate SSIS & SSRS reporting
- Strong SQL ,web services , XML , TSQL & Azure skills
- Strong documentation skills & a detail orientated acumen.
- A basic understanding of batch processes & scheduling thereof.
- A basic understanding of Retail operations, including store operations and working with large data sets.
- Ability to perform Standby
This role is based on – site and all applicants must produce proof of vaccination as part of the application process
Desired Skills:
- Analyst Programmer
- SQL Server Architecture
- BI