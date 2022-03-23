Analyst Programmer at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the Job

Responsible for analysis of user requirements, technical design, development, maintenance and support of systems/applications.

Job Objectives

Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes and requirements

Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.

Design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.

Maintain and support existing systems

Interpret complex user requirements and translate into systems design.

Investigate and solve complex systems issues.

Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

Ensures effective operations

Implement approved changes as per change control and security process

Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

Provide effective people management

Assist in managing work effort of Analyst Programmers II and III, and give input into the IPM

Minimum requirements

3 year IT Diploma

5 years of programming experience

Specific analysis and development skills and SDLC

Project management methodology (Agile & DevOps)

Relevant business process context knowledge

General understanding of internet technologies & understanding of API web services

Experience in relational database design

Ability to build and interrogate SSIS & SSRS reporting

Strong SQL ,web services , XML , TSQL & Azure skills

Strong documentation skills & a detail orientated acumen.

A basic understanding of batch processes & scheduling thereof.

A basic understanding of Retail operations, including store operations and working with large data sets.

Ability to perform Standby

This role is based on – site and all applicants must produce proof of vaccination as part of the application process

Desired Skills:

Analyst Programmer

SQL Server Architecture

BI

