Analyst Programmer at Datonomy Solutions

Mar 23, 2022

Purpose of the Job

Responsible for analysis of user requirements, technical design, development, maintenance and support of systems/applications.

Job Objectives

Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes and requirements

  • Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.
  • Design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.

Maintain and support existing systems

  • Interpret complex user requirements and translate into systems design.
  • Investigate and solve complex systems issues.
  • Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

Ensures effective operations

  • Implement approved changes as per change control and security process
  • Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas
  • Provide effective people management
  • Assist in managing work effort of Analyst Programmers II and III, and give input into the IPM

Minimum requirements

  • 3 year IT Diploma
  • 5 years of programming experience
  • Specific analysis and development skills and SDLC
  • Project management methodology (Agile & DevOps)
  • Relevant business process context knowledge
  • General understanding of internet technologies & understanding of API web services
  • Experience in relational database design
  • Ability to build and interrogate SSIS & SSRS reporting
  • Strong SQL ,web services , XML , TSQL & Azure skills
  • Strong documentation skills & a detail orientated acumen.
  • A basic understanding of batch processes & scheduling thereof.
  • A basic understanding of Retail operations, including store operations and working with large data sets.
  • Ability to perform Standby

This role is based on – site and all applicants must produce proof of vaccination as part of the application process

Desired Skills:

  • Analyst Programmer
  • SQL Server Architecture
  • BI

