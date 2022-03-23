Application (Back-End) Engineer at Reverside

Application (Back End) Engineer

We are looking for Application (Back End) Engineer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in CI / CD tools (like Github Actions, Jenkins, etc.) and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Design, develop, test, deploy backend services, components, libraries tools:

Be familiar with the whole lifecycle of data applications

Be a strong problem solver

Be eager to learn new approaches and technologies

Strong communication skills and work directly with teams across multiple geo-located teams

Strong programming skills in one or more of the following: Java, Scala, Python, Go

Experience with Object-Oriented Design and SOLID principles, and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

Experience with SQL and one or more relational database management systems such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc.

Experience of one or more NoSQL databases like MongoDB, Redis, or DynamoDB

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

