Application (Back-End) Engineer at Reverside

Mar 23, 2022

Application (Back End) Engineer

We are looking for Application (Back End) Engineer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in CI / CD tools (like Github Actions, Jenkins, etc.) and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Design, develop, test, deploy backend services, components, libraries tools:

  • Be familiar with the whole lifecycle of data applications
  • Be a strong problem solver
  • Be eager to learn new approaches and technologies
  • Strong communication skills and work directly with teams across multiple geo-located teams
  • Strong programming skills in one or more of the following: Java, Scala, Python, Go
  • Experience with Object-Oriented Design and SOLID principles, and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms
  • Experience with SQL and one or more relational database management systems such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc.
  • Experience of one or more NoSQL databases like MongoDB, Redis, or DynamoDB

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

