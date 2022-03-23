Application (Back-End) Engineer at Reverside

Application (Back End) Engineer
We are looking for Application (Back End) Engineer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in CI / CD tools (like Github Actions, Jenkins, etc.) and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements:
Design, develop, test, deploy backend services, components, libraries tools:
- Be familiar with the whole lifecycle of data applications
- Be a strong problem solver
- Be eager to learn new approaches and technologies
- Strong communication skills and work directly with teams across multiple geo-located teams
- Strong programming skills in one or more of the following: Java, Scala, Python, Go
- Experience with Object-Oriented Design and SOLID principles, and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms
- Experience with SQL and one or more relational database management systems such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc.
- Experience of one or more NoSQL databases like MongoDB, Redis, or DynamoDB
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices