C# Developer at Centice

This Pretoria-East based company is a successful and expanding software company involved in providing payroll and HR Solutions to a number of clients in Africa. They are looking to take on a Software Developer with a special mix of skills to work on multiple software projects.
About The Employer:
Technical skills required :
– C#
– Javascript
– CSS
– JSON
– Restfull Web Services
– MySql
– CodeIgnite Library
Essential Technical Skills
– Experience with Microsoft Products, including Windows 7-10, Excel, Word, PowerPoint
– XAMPP PHP Web Server
– IIS Web Server
Desirable
– Agile development experience
– Acucobol GT 9.2.5
– XML/XSLT & XHTML
Qualifying candidates interested in exploring this opportunity can send their CV’s to [Email Address Removed].
Should you not receive any feedback within one week, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- provident fund
- performance bonus