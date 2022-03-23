C# Developer at Centice

Mar 23, 2022

This Pretoria-East based company is a successful and expanding software company involved in providing payroll and HR Solutions to a number of clients in Africa. They are looking to take on a Software Developer with a special mix of skills to work on multiple software projects.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • CSS
  • JSON
  • Restfull
  • Restfull Web Services
  • Web services
  • MySQL
  • CodeIgnite
  • IIS
  • PHP
  • Agile
  • XML
  • XSLT
  • XHTML

About The Employer:

Qualifying candidates interested in exploring this opportunity can send their CV’s to [Email Address Removed].

Should you not receive any feedback within one week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • provident fund
  • performance bonus

