C# Developer at Centice

This Pretoria-East based company is a successful and expanding software company involved in providing payroll and HR Solutions to a number of clients in Africa. They are looking to take on a Software Developer with a special mix of skills to work on multiple software projects.

About The Employer:

Technical skills required :

– C#

– Javascript

– CSS

– JSON

– Restfull Web Services

– MySql

– CodeIgnite Library

Essential Technical Skills

– Experience with Microsoft Products, including Windows 7-10, Excel, Word, PowerPoint

– XAMPP PHP Web Server

– IIS Web Server

Desirable

– Agile development experience

– Acucobol GT 9.2.5

– XML/XSLT & XHTML

Qualifying candidates interested in exploring this opportunity can send their CV’s to [Email Address Removed].

Should you not receive any feedback within one week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

provident fund

performance bonus

