Commvault appoints DMP SA as a Metallic MSP partner

Commvault has appointed Data Management Professionals South Africa (DMP SA) as a Managed Services Provider (MSP) for its Metallic SaaS platform in South Africa.

Gerhard Fourie, channel lead at Commvault Africa, says DMP SA has been a frontrunner for the MSP programme in South Africa based on its extensive understanding of Commvault’s business model, inner workings and offering.

“When we embarked on the Metallic MSP journey, the idea was to look at service providers that have a rich history and understanding of traditional Commvault offerings. It made sense to onboard DMP SA onto our beta programme and they provided significant input into Metallic development for the greater benefit of the customer.”

Fourie says there is a growing interest in SaaS offerings like Metallic, as most small and large enterprise customers have come to understand the benefits of SaaS platforms during the past two years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iniel Dreyer, MD of DMP SA, says the agreement was concluded off the back of the company’s decision to expand its SaaS offerings to customers, and choosing the Metallic platform made commercial sense for the company. The deal was also underpinned by DMP SA being a long-standing Commvault reseller.

“Since 2015, we’ve partnered with Commvault to deliver as-a-service offerings to the market, constantly looking to invest into infrastructure that is capable of scaling. However, one of the biggest challenges to grow as a business has been the capital investment requirement and agility to onboard large enterprise customers,” says Dreyer.

“These challenges fall away with Metallic, allowing us to focus on offering data management and support to customers with ease. We are now in a position to compete head-on with any player in the data management space, with solutions that can scale to any size.”

Metallic is part of Commvault’s Intelligent Data Services Platform that allows organisations to proactively simplify and manage the complexity of enterprise data. Microsoft leverages Commvault to manage and protect some of its most important data, including data in Azure, Office and other technologies.