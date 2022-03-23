Cryptoscam fleeces users of their crypto wallets

There has been a noticeable development in the prominence of cryptocurrency-related phishing scams over the past few years, linked to a boom in digital currency.

In 2021, Kaspersky products detected and prevented over 460 000 crypto-related phishing attacks overall – but the company’s researchers reported over 100 000 such attacks just in two-and-a-half months of 2022.

Kaspersky experts are currently seeing intensified scamming activity targeting MetaMask crypto wallet users, with more than 4 000 MetaMask-related phishing attacks detected in 2022 so far.

By distributing phishing pages that show a warning of a potential account block, fraudsters can collect crypto investors’ secret seed phrases and gain access to the victim’s wallet, credentials and savings.

With the rise of NFTs throughout the past year, MetaMask gained users’ attention since it allows users to authorise their Ethereum accounts by interacting with NFT marketplaces.

In a fraud campaign spotted by Kaspersky, victims received an email with a warning that their account will be blocked. Users are asked to verify their account by clicking on the phishing link to prevent that from happening.

The phishing page mimics the original MetaMask design, using its logo and a domain that not only includes the “MetaMask” name, but also the names of other brands.

To unblock the wallet, fraudsters ask for the victim’s personal seed-phrase (a secret phrase of 12, or 24 words) which ensures the security of the wallet, along with a password and private key.

Once the user shares this secret phrase, they’re redirected to the real MetaMask website: however, by then, their account and all of their savings will be in the scammer’s hands.

“While most crypto investors value the safety of their wallet’s password, some, especially those new to the world of cryptocurrencies, underestimate the importance of protecting their seed phrase,” comments Roman Dedenok, security expert at Kaspersky. “Overly trusting users might end up losing access to their wallets and, as a result, lose their cryptocurrency.

“Scammers have learned how to craft phishing pages allowing them to get access to a victims’ savings, but it is possible to recognise these pages. The MetaMask seed phrase theft campaign has all the common signs of fraudulent schemes, which can be spotted. Grammar, spelling mistakes and wrong domains always give the scammers away.”