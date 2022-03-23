Enter to win in ASUS ProArtist Awards 2022

South African designers, photographers, animators and creators of all ages are invited to enter this year’s ProArtist Awards. Creations can be submitted until 15 May 2022, and the winners will be announced in June 2022.

The design competition is free to enter for everyone – from amateurs to professionals – with the overall theme of Explore Beyond Limits.

The ASUS ProArtist Awards 2022 are organised by ASUS, and a lineup of world-class creativity-led brands, including Pantone and Calibrite, along with the California-based ArtCenter College of Design. The competition is intended to encourage and inspire creators in the four competition categories of photography, graphic design, film, and animation.

More than anything, it serves as a free platform for enthusiasts and professionals of all ages from all countries to celebrate their creativity.

Submissions will be evaluated by an international panel consisting of content creators, industry professionals, ASUS ProArtists and ASUS experts. To give the wider public a voice, the jury panel will award 80% of the final score, and public votes will comprise the remaining 20%.

A winner and a runner-up will be chosen for each of the four categories, and prizes will consist of cash, ASUS creator hardware, free global online publicity and a chance to collaborate on ASUS design projects. As a bonus prize, ASUS will offer an NFT listing-fee rebate as a bonus prize.

There will also be a People’s Choice Award in each category based on public voting, as well as great lucky draw prizes for contestants and public voters.

The total value of prizes for the ASUS ProArtist Awards 2022 is over $100 000 , with a cash prize for each of the four category winners of $10 000, and $5 000 for each of the four runners-up. Winners and runners-up will also receive bundles of ASUS creator hardware including creator laptops from the ProArt Studio book, Zenbook Pro, and Vivobook Pro series; ProArt displays; ProArt motherboards; and ProArt accessories.

To give winners a broad platform to help showcase their creations and achieve their ambitions, the first prize winners and runners-up will, in addition, enjoy international publicity via the web platforms of ASUS and the judges; and receive a gas-fee rebate on NFT platforms as a bonus prize to give the artists proof of ownership and wider exposure for commercial opportunities. The NFT listing is optional and non-mandatory.

All winners will receive an ASUS ProArtist certificate and will be offered the potential opportunity to collaborate with ASUS on future real-world design projects.

Anyone interested in entering the ProArtist Awards design competition can head to this page.