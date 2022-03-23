We are looking for a Flutter Developer for a 12-month contract.
Requirements:
- 5+ years’ experience with mobile applications
- 3+ years’ experience with Flutter
- You should be comfortable with building and deploying iOS and Android Apps.
- Bachelor’s Degree with Computer Science, Information Technology or Information Systems as area of specialisation or equivalent
- Flutter / Dart certification (Nice to have)
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- flutter