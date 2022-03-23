Flutter Developer

We are looking for a Flutter Developer for a 12-month contract.

Requirements:

5+ years’ experience with mobile applications

3+ years’ experience with Flutter

You should be comfortable with building and deploying iOS and Android Apps.

Bachelor’s Degree with Computer Science, Information Technology or Information Systems as area of specialisation or equivalent

Flutter / Dart certification (Nice to have)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

flutter

