Flutter Developer

Mar 23, 2022

We are looking for a Flutter Developer for a 12-month contract.

Requirements:

  • 5+ years’ experience with mobile applications
  • 3+ years’ experience with Flutter
  • You should be comfortable with building and deploying iOS and Android Apps.
  • Bachelor’s Degree with Computer Science, Information Technology or Information Systems as area of specialisation or equivalent
  • Flutter / Dart certification (Nice to have)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • flutter

