Fullstack Java Developer

We are looking for an amazing Senior Java Developer to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in consulting and service most Industries.

If you are looking to build your experience within the various Sectors, this role is for you!

4-6 Years Experience

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and work experience in development and design (Application, Infrastructure, etc.).

Bachelor’s degree in either Information Systems, Informatics or Computer Science or

Engineering (or equivalent work experience).

Information Technology Architect Certification (ITAC) (Open Group).

TOGAF Certification, ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) or equivalent

Responsibilities

Analyse problems and formulate solution based on organisations boundaries, architectures, and constraints: Needs to be achievable and operational, must push boundaries when required and continuously push for improvements.

Design detail solution architecture using new technologies in consultation using the patterns approved by Enterprise Architecture and technology domain SME’s. Design with a holistic, robust and sustainable mindset. Apply a product management mindset (long term thinking).

Collaborate with the Architecture team to identify the right technologies to be used in the applications.

Work with technology domain SMEs to shape, contribute and to integrate a solution across the technology stack, from database and DevOps infrastructure that supports continuous deployment.

Take proposed solutions through relevant governance forums and obtain acceptance for solutions from relevant specialists (domain or technology).

Collaborate and communicate and obtain buy-in from key stakeholders.

Decomposition of the solution and assisting with the scheduling/sequencing work and identification of resourcing needs.

Flesh out designs and contribute to functional and non-functional requirements.

Assist software designers with lower-level designs.

Troubleshoot issues relating to technical delivery.

Keep abreast of the technical landscape on how it fits together.

Understand constraints and risk and make the necessary trade-offs.

Influence and negotiate with key stakeholders.

Craft the end-to-end solution taking into consideration: people, technology, systems, and data.

Future proof end to end solutions as far as possible within the organisation constraints.

Skills Required:

HTML / CSS / JS / Angular 2 or later / ReactJS

Java including: Java SE / Java EE / Hibernate/ JPA / Spring

JVM Languages: Kotlin / Groovy

Build & Dependency Tools: Maven / Gradle

Testing: JUnit / Selenium / Mockito / Cucumber

Microservices: Spring Boot / Vert.X / Micronaut / Netflix OSS libraries

Containerisation: Docker / Kubernetes / OpenShift

Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf

Mobile: Android / IOS / Ionic / React Native / Cordova

Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud

DevOps: Jenkins / Bamboo / Gitlab CI

Desired Skills:

Java

HTML

CSS

Angular

Spring

Maven

Gradle

Junit

Jenkins

Android

Docker

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position